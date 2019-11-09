Bring on the playoffs.
There’s no need to explain it or dress it up, high school football fans have six weeks of win-or-go-home football right ahead of us, leading straight up to Christmas.
Last week, I sorted through playoff scenarios in what amounted to an article that was more complicated and technical than I would have liked. But today I get to simply look forward to some of the most appealing storylines headed our way.
There’s no better place to start than Central Texas’ defending state champions – the La Vega Pirates and Mart Panthers. Both of them have been dominant for the last month.
Mart played like a potential state champion even in a loss at Refugio, the top-ranked team in Class 2A Division I. The Bobcats won the game, 48-40, but Mart seemed to find its identity in that battle. Since then, Mart, ranked No. 3 in 2A D-II posted five straight district wins, claiming every victory by at least 33 points and as many as 68.
La Vega has been pointed at the playoffs and a possible run back to AT&T Stadium for championship week since the beginning of the season. When district play started, Pirates coach Don Hyde told me he didn’t care what seed his team got from District 5-4A Division I, he just wanted to be in the tournament and have a chance to get on a roll. Well, La Vega dominated district and will have the No. 1 seed.
Since I’m on the subject of teams that are exactly where they expected to be now that the dust of the regular season has settled, Midway won three big games at the end of the regular season against Killeen Shoemaker, Temple and Belton. So, despite a loss to Harker Heights in mid-October, the Panthers are once against the district champion and No. 1 seed from 12-6A.
Midway hosts Tyler Lee at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Panther Stadium. The Raiders (6-4) defeated Mesquite Horn on Friday to get into the 6A Division II playoffs.
Keep in mind, the last time Midway went into the 6A Division II bracket, Tanner Mordecai led the Panthers to the state title game.
La Vega isn’t the only area 4A school to be taking aim at a long playoff run.
The Connally Cadets finished off a 10-0 season, their first since 1990 and only the second in school history, with a win over Robinson. But the Cadets are hungry for a lot more.
Last fall, I covered Connally’s playoff loss to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the second round. I remember Cadets coach Shane Anderson telling me that Pleasant Grove coach Josh Gibson forecast that the two teams would see each other again.
Well, Gibson looks like a prophet as his team is ranked No. 1 and Connally is right behind at No. 2 entering the postseason. Pleasant Grove and Connally would meet again in the regional final (fourth round) if they both keep winning.
There’s plenty of anticipation in Class 3A as well. The Whitney Wildcats (9-1) knocked off defending state champion Grandview to win the 9-3A D-I title. Those credentials alone make the Wildcats look like a contender to make a deep run. I’ve seen them play and can testify that they appear to have the personnel to play with anyone in the state.
But Whitney could eventually meet the Troy Trojans (9-1). Like the Wildcats, Troy put together an awesome regular season with wins over state-ranked Cameron Yoe and Rockdale in district play. If you wanted to bet on one region where a Central Texas team might make it out and play in the state semifinals, 3A D-I Region III – featuring Whitney, Cameron Yoe and Troy – would be an excellent choice.
When I was going from practice field to practice field back in August, interviewing football teams, I remember the Clifton Cubs telling me they wanted to collect some gold balls and go deep into the playoffs. The Cubs grasped their most impressive win of the year on Friday when they defeated No. 4-ranked Rogers, 27-21. We’ll find out if the momentum from that win can take Clifton where it wants to go.
There are a lot more playoff subplots than I can get to in this column. But I want to highlight one more. The Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (9-1) have had a season to remember already, clinching their first outright district title with an undefeated record in loop play for the first time in ages and ages. The Eagles have a lot of nice pieces as they head into the playoffs. So how long can they keep the magic going?
Now, here are a few games that came in late on Friday:
Cameron Yoe 45, Lago Vista 35
In Lago Vista, Cameron Yoe stiff armed Lago Vista in the second half to claim the No. 2 playoff seed in 10-3A D-I.
Yoe quarterback Braden Brashear passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns to help keep the Yoemen in front.
According to a report in the Temple Daily Telegram, Yoemen kicker Axel Martinez booted a 35-yard field goal for a 17-14 lead in the third quarter and Lago Vista never caught up to Cameron Yoe after that.
The Yoemen (9-1, 5-1) will face West in the first round of the playoffs at 7:30 on Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
Crawford 53, Hico 0
In Crawford, Pirates quarterback Tanner Merenda hit wide receiver Tate Abel with a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter and Crawford went on to overwhelm Hico.
Pirates running backs Trey Lacina and Breck Chambers followed with a pair of short touchdown runs. Then Chambers broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown that gave Crawford a 33-0 lead at halftime.
Crawford (7-3, 4-1 in district) earned the No. 2 seed in the playoffs from 7-2A D-I and will play Bosqueville in the first round at 7:30 on Thursday night in Clifton.
Valley Mills 27, Goldthwaite 21
In Valley Mills, the Eagles defense shut out Goldthwaite for the final three quarters and overtime and quarterback Braydon Richardson ran five yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Valley Mills a walk-off win.
Goldthwaite took a 21-0 lead through the first quarter. But Valley Mills chipped away with one score in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
Richardson ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, then hit Javieon Simmons for the two-point conversion pass that tied the game.
The Valley Mills defense stopped Goldthwaite on its overtime-opening possessions. Then it took the Eagles just two plays to get into the end zone as Richardson scored on a lead draw up the middle.
Valley Mills (6-3, 3-2 in district) claimed the third-place playoff berth from 7-2A D-I and will play Italy at a time and place to be determined.
