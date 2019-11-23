I don’t know much about making Thanksgiving dinner.
I can chop an onion or make a last-minute run to the store if needed. But anything more complicated like, say, boiling an egg, is out of my wheelhouse.
But I do know this: don’t wait until Wednesday to make the main trip to the grocery for all of the most important ingredients.
The same applies to planning for the third round of the playoffs. We have a dozen Central Texas teams that will be practicing on Monday, getting ready for another battle. So here’s a quick look at every game. Start making your travel plans.
Midway vs. No. 8 Spring Westfield, 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bryan:
Midway continues to build momentum.
On Friday, Panthers quarterback Jared Moore completed 14 of 17 passes for 247 yards. That’s a sure sign that the Panthers offense has achieved excellent balance with Will Nixon fueling the running game.
I’ve written it before, but it bears repeating – the last time Midway was in the 6A Division II bracket, the Panthers made it all the way to the state title game.
Midway will face its toughest challenge yet against a Westfield team whose only loss this season was a three-point setback against Galena Park North Shore.
No. 3 La Vega vs. Melissa, 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer: La Vega took on another state powerhouse on Friday when it met Celina, but that didn’t slow the Pirates down at all. La Vega defeated the Bobcats, 35-13, and sailed on to the third round.
Melissa defeated China Spring on Thursday night, 40-31. I saw the game and I’ll simply state that the Cardinals are going to have to give a much more complete effort to stay in the contest against La Vega.
No. 2 Connally vs. No. 6 Gilmer, 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Eagle Stadium: Much like their neighbors, defending state champion La Vega, Connally has built a no-gimmicks machine. Cadets running back Jay’Veon Sunday and quarterback Kavian Gaither combined for 459 rushing yards in their win over Longview Spring Hill.
As I wrote earlier this week, Connally’s success on offense comes from running behind a powerful offensive line. I noticed right tackle Trent Pullen switch to the left side of the line on one play against Spring Hill. Gaither took the ball that direction and used the lane Pullen created to go 34 yards for a touchdown.
And, oh by the way, Connally’s defensive secondary is a pretty good unit too. The Cadets had Spring Hill receivers covered up all night, or at least the portion of the night when the Panthers were within 30 points.
Now comes the big challenge for Connally as it plays state-ranked Gilmer this week and, potentially if the Cadets win, top-ranked Texarkana Pleasant Grove in the regional final the week after that.
No. 8 Cameron Yoe vs. No. 2 Grandview, 1 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium: This is a matchup worthy of title week at AT&T Stadium.
Instead, Central Texas high school football fans, it will be played in your back yard. If you’re going to be in town for the holiday, this is must see football as the defending state champion Zebras face perennial power Cameron Yoe (winners of three state titles this decade).
Whitney vs. No. 6 Troy, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midway Panther Stadium: More good news, when the Cameron Yoe versus Grandview game is over, there should be plenty of time to fix a plate of leftovers for dinner and then head over to Panther Stadium.
Troy will roll with one of the area’s most dynamic running backs in Zach Hrbacek. He’ll get his yards. But the big question is whether the Trojans can slow an impressively diverse Whitney offense.
The Wildcats have so many playmakers on the offensive side it’s almost unfair.
Crawford vs. Valley View, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pennington Field in Bedford: Guess who just keeps proving me wrong this season? The Crawford Pirates.
It seems like I’ve fallen for the “Aw, shucks, we’re just a bunch of little old country kids, don’t know if we can hang with these guys” routine about 10 times.
The Pirates’ usual crew – quarterback Tanner Merenda, wide receiver Tate Abel, and running backs Trey Lacina and Breck Chambers – did their thing as Crawford stomped Honey Grove, 35-18.
No. 2 Mart vs. No. 7 Grapeland, 2 p.m. Friday at Fairfield Eagle Stadium: How about lunch at Sam’s in Fairfield on Friday followed by a top-10 matchup in the 2A Division II bracket?
That’d be a heckuva way to avoid Black Friday craziness in the big cities
The Grapeland Sandies have won 10 games so far this season. But are they ready to compete with the Mart juggernaut?
Dawson vs. Muenster, 2 p.m. Friday at Birdville ISD Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills: If there’s a Cinderella story from Central Texas going into the third round of the playoffs, it’s the Dawson Bulldogs.
Dawson scratched and clawed its way to a 5-5 record and a playoff appearance a year ago before getting booted out in the first round. Now the Bulldogs have notched 10 wins and they’re playing on Thanksgiving weekend.
Bremond vs. No. 6 Flatonia, 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale Tiger Stadium: Between Bremond and Mart, Central Texas teams have claimed six small-school state titles in the last nine years. Now there’s a chance for a fitting end-of-the-decade matchup. Mart and Bremond have a chance to play each other in the state semifinals in a couple of week.
They both have to get through a couple of rounds to do it. The Tigers face a big challenge this week against the Flatonia Bulldogs.
Six-man: A pair of Central Texas 1A D-I teams have survived into the third round of the playoffs.
Blum (10-2) will play Saint Jo in the 1A D-I regional final. The Bobcats are back in the third round for the first time since 2014 and trying to make the state semifinals for the first time since 2006.
Jonesboro (11-1) went to the state title game in 2016 and 2017. The Eagles play Nueces Canyon in their quest to get back to the championship stage.
