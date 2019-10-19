As we near the end of the high school football regular season, just like a good TV drama, we have to close off some of the minor storylines before we can get to the climatic roller coaster that is the playoffs.
To that end, a couple of subplots were wrapped up on Friday night.
It turns out, the dustup in Texarkana is not going to have a lingering effect on the La Vega Pirates.
This week, Pirates coach Don Hyde told me that his kids are resilient and that’s a big factor in their success. The La Vega players proved him right as the Pirates found a way to go on the road and level Stephenville, 42-10.
If La Vega (6-1, 1-0), ranked No. 3 in Class 4A Division I, had been dragged down by a dozen suspensions against the Yellowjackets, it likely would have affected the Pirates’ playoff seed and stayed with them the rest of the way. But now they can focus on the remaining district games and leave the Liberty-Eylau brawl in the rearview mirror where it belongs.
Elsewhere, Midway was a little too generous in its homecoming game and fell to the Harker Heights Knights, 17-14. The Panthers gave the ball away four times, stunting their offense and leading to their first district loss since 2013.
Midway’s district winning streak has been well documented this season. Going into Friday’s contest, the Panthers had won 37 straight in loop play. A few weeks ago, the streak was in jeopardy before Killeen Ellison missed a field goal in double overtime and Midway marched on.
But now it’s over. The streak was going to end, as all streaks do, and now we’ll find out how the Panthers respond.
Midway (4-3, 4-1 in 12-6A) has plenty left to play for this season. The Panthers can still win at least a share of the district title. They have one advantage in that hunt as they host 12-6A frontrunner Temple on Nov. 1 at Panther Stadium.
Here’s a look at some of Friday’s late results, starting with a huge win for the Troy Trojans:
Troy 62, No. 5 Rockdale 44
In Troy, the Trojans won the second half and stayed unbeaten in 10-3A D-I by notching their second victory over a top-10 ranked foe this season.
Troy (7-1, 4-0 in district) defeated Cameron Yoe when it was ranked No. 3 back in late September.
Now Troy has made an undeniable bid to get in the rankings themselves by doubling down with a win over fifth-ranked Rockdale.
According to the Temple Daily Telegram, Troy had three rushers go for more than 100 yards as Zach Hrbacek ran for 227 and three touchdowns, Xavier Hernandez totaled 132 and a TD and Sam Jones added 118 and scored four times against the Tigers.
Rockdale (6-1, 2-1) and Troy were tied at halftime, 28-28, before the Trojans took over in the third and fourth quarters.
Troy travels to Manor New Tech next week before finishing the regular season at home on Nov. 1 versus Lago Vista.
Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16
In Eddy, running back Nathan Quattlebaum had another huge night as he rushed for 289 yards on 27 carries to lead the Eagles to their sixth-straight victory.
Bruceville-Eddy jumped ahead 22-0, then weathered Riesel’s charge in the third quarter. The Indians scored 16 points to cut the Eagles’ lead to 28-16 going into the fourth quarter, but the Eagles controlled the final period.
Quattlebaum, Central Texas’ leading rusher, has piled up 1,878 yards going into the final two games of the regular season.
Bruceville-Eddy boosted its record to 7-1 and 4-0 in 8-2A D-I with the win over Riesel (2-4, 1-1).
The Eagles haven’t won a district championship since 1985, but they’re edging ever closer to ending that drought this season.
Crawford 36, Goldthwaite 0
In Goldthwaite, Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tate Abel and the Pirates defense shut down the Eagles.
Merenda hit Abel for a 49-yard TD just three minutes into the contest, giving the Crawford defense all the points it needed. But Breck Chambers and Garrett Pearson each added short touchdown runs later in the first half to give the Pirates a 21-0 lead at the break.
Crawford (5-2, 2-0 in 7-2A D-I) held Goldthwaite to nine first downs and 184 total yards. The Pirates host De Leon next week.
Bosqueville 69, Moody 38
In Bosqueville, the Bulldogs won the second half, 20-0 to pull away from Moody.
Bosqueville quarterback Luke Bradshaw passed for 183 yards and four touchdowns, while he and running back Blaine Reynolds provided balance by combining for 177 rushing yards and four more TDs.
Moody (1-6, 0-3 in 8-2A D-I) stayed close for a while as the Bearcats were behind 48-38 at halftime. But the Bosqueville defense, led by linebacker Larson Hoffmeyer’s 12 tackles and an interception, stiffened in the third and fourth quarters.
Bosqueville (4-4, 3-1) is a game behind Bruceville-Eddy in the 8-2A D-I standings. The Bulldogs have a bye next week before playing at Bruceville-Eddy on Nov. 1.
Chilton 34, Iola 12
In Iola, Chilton opened district play with a road win over the Bulldogs.
Chilton quarterback McKeller Cook passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 45 and a score to fuel the Pirates’ offense.
Iola grabbed an early 6-0 lead, but Chilton took control by winning the second quarter, 20-0, for a 20-6 halftime advantage.
Chilton, which went 1-10 last season, improved to 5-2 and 1-0 in 13-2A D-II. The Pirates host Bremond in a key district game next week.
Vanguard 52, Round Rock Christian 0
In Round Rock, Vanguard quarterback Austin Burch hurled six touchdown passes to lead the Vikings to their second straight district win.
Burch finished with 260 passing yards, going to wide receiver Marlow Welch five times for 122 yards and a pair of TDs.
Vanguard (4-3, 2-0 in district) will now finish the regular season with three home games beginning next week against Marble Falls Faith Academy.
