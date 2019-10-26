Football fever has gripped Bruceville-Eddy and it’s been fun to watch so far this season.
It’s obviously been a lot of fun for the people inside the Eagles locker room as well. They’re now daring themselves to make it go on for a while.
“We’re very close to accomplishing our goals and then asking, ‘What’s the ceiling?’” Bruceville-Eddy first-year coach Kyle Shoppach said on Saturday. “The kids are freaking eager. They want to find out where the ceiling is.”
The Eagles (8-1, 5-0 in District 8-2A Division I) defeated rival Moody, 34-7, on Friday night. In doing so, Bruceville-Eddy clinched at least a share of its first district title in a long time.
Two years ago, Bruceville-Eddy won the Trib’s Jinx Tucker Award on the strength of breaking its 32-year playoff drought. Those Eagles ended up going 5-6 after falling in the bi-district round.
What the Eagles have done this season is on another level.
Bruceville-Eddy will host Bosqueville (4-4, 3-1) on Friday with the outright district championship at stake. The last Eagles team that won anything like that was the 1985 squad. That Bruceville-Eddy bunch posted a 4-1 district record to win the 13-1A North Zone title and then defeated Salado in the first round of the playoffs.
That’s where the bar is set for Bruceville-Eddy at the moment. But the Eagles want to raise it.
“We told the players, ‘When people talk about Bruceville-Eddy football in the future, they’ll be talking about you guys, this team,’” Shoppach said. “That got their attention.”
Shoppach said there are currently three gold footballs, given out for district championships and playoff wins, in the school’s trophy case. With at least a share of the district crown this season, they’ll be adding a fourth for sure.
The Connally Cadets will be increasing their trophy collection too.
Connally, ranked No. 2 in 4A Division II, held off Fairfield on Friday, 40-35, to lock up the first-place playoff berth from 8-4A D-II. That’s the first district title of any kind for the Cadets football program since 2005.
“It was great for our seniors to clinch that district championship on senior night,” Connally coach Shane Anderson said. “That’s their deal. You can say they kind of built that stadium because our success last year enabled us to put in the new turf and do the things we did. We’re 10-0 at home the last two seasons.”
But, like Bruceville-Eddy, the Cadets definitely aren’t satisfied.
Connally (9-0, 5-0) will try to become only the second team in school history to go 10-0 in the regular season – the Cadets previously did it under former coach Mike Anderson in 1990 – when it plays at Robinson in two weeks.
Even though Connally has already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs from its district, the Cadets don’t seem to be looking ahead to the playoffs.
“We want to make sure we finish this deal,” Shane Anderson said. “Our word of the week last week was, ‘Finish’ and our word the next two weeks will be ‘Perfect.’”
Here’s a look at a few of the games that came in late on Friday.
Whitney 61, Teague 28
In Teague, Whitney quarterback Devin Wilson ran wild, scurrying for 224 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. He also passed for 136 yards, baffling the home Lions.
Wildcats all-purpose playmaker Juan Saucedo rushed for 157 yards and a touchdown and also returned a fumble 70 yards for another score.
Whitney (7-1, 4-0 in 9-3A D-I) sets up a clash with top ranked Grandview (8-0, 4-0) on Friday in Whitney.
Troy 75, Manor New Tech 6
In Manor, Troy running back Zach Hrbacek rushed for 154 yards on eight carries and scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Trojans run away from New Tech.
Troy built a huge 39-0 lead in the first quarter and never let the Titans into the game.
The Trojans (8-1, 5-0 in district) can lock up the 10-3A D-I championship by defeating Lago Vista on Friday in Troy.
Crawford 21, De Leon 7
In Crawford, the Pirates won the second half 14-0 to remain undefeated in 7-2A D-I.
Crawford running back Garrett Pearson ran two yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter and teammate Trey Lacina added an eight-yard scoring run midway through the fourth. The Pirates defense held De Leon to nine first downs and 229 yards of total offense and, most importantly, shut out the Bearcats after halftime.
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda completed 6 of 13 passes for 135 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown to Tate Abel early in the second quarter. Abel finished with four catches for 103 receiving yards. Running back Breck Chambers led the Pirates with 105 rushing yards and Lacina pitched in 67 and a TD.
By defeating De Leon, Crawford boosted its record to 6-2 and 3-0 in district and set up a showdown with No. 3-ranked San Saba (8-0, 3-0) next week in San Saba.
Riesel 54, Axtell 8
In Riesel, the Indians spread the wealth as they rolled to an 8-2A D-I victory over Axtell.
Riesel running back Donovan Blakes rushed for 94 yards and a TD on four carries. He led eight Indians who rushed for at least 30 yards.
Indians quarterback Will McClintock completed 2 of 5 passes, but both of his connections went for touchdowns. Blakes caught one and Nolan Slagle hauled in the other.
Riesel improved to 3-5 and 2-2 in 8-2A D-I. The Indians can clinch a playoff berth by winning on the road in Itasca next week. Axtell dropped to 1-7, 0-4.
