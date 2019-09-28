Mathematically, the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. In philosophy, according to Occam’s razor, the simplest explanation is probably the correct one.
Well I’m introducing the Campbell doctrine (as in Earl Campbell). It states that there’s no reason to mess around with trick plays, misdirection or even the forward pass if you’ve got a running back that strikes fear in the heart of opponents.
If your team has a running back whom you can hand the ball, give him an opening and watch him blast through to the secondary, that’s what you do as many times as it takes.
That’s the philosophy that prevailed on Friday night anyway.
China Spring running back Emmanuel Abdallah was the shining example as he carried 32 times for an amazing 554 rushing yards against Argyle Liberty Christian. The Cougar running back set a Central Texas single-game record, though it came in a loss as Liberty Christian prevailed against China Spring, 58-56.
Abdallah’s 554-yard effort ranks sixth all-time in the state of Texas according to Texas Football. It makes 100 yard games look pedestrian and the normally impressive 200-yard games seem just ok.
Even so, Abdallah wasn’t the only runner in Central Texas to put up eye-popping stats this week.
Bruceville-Eddy running back Nathan Quattlebaum started the week as the area’s leading rusher and he held serve by rumbling for 310 rushing yards in the Eagles’ district-opening win over Axtell.
But Quattlebaum wasn’t the only Eagle to soar. Fairfield quarterback Justin Abram rushed for 381 yards on 34 carries as he led his Eagles to a 41-21 district-opening victory over Lorena.
It seems like the only thing stopping these guys was the goal line.
Speaking of, there’s another unique fraternity that emerged Friday night – the Five TD Club.
Abdallah rushed for five touchdowns and so did Quattlebaum and Midway running back Will Nixon.
When it comes to sparkling running back performances, Connally’s Jay’Veon Sunday is used to being in the spotlight. This week he’s in the shadow after a mere 208 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Cadets’ win over Salado to start district.
But Sunday is probably just fine with it. After all, he broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run that proved to be Connally’s game winner. It helped the No. 2-ranked Cadets keep their record perfect at 5-0 and 1-0 in District 8-4A Division II.
Sunday and Quattlebaum were the top two rushers in Central Texas when StatsPlus came out last week. Abdallah is going to jump into that mix in the race for the theoretical area rushing title.
They have something in common. All three are physical, punishing runners and that makes each of them the type of back I wrote about at the top of this column.
You fear them because they might run away to the end zone, but you also fear them because they might run right over you.
Here’s a look at what else went on late Friday night:
Bosqueville 30, Itasca 24
In Itasca, Bosqueville defenders Will McClellan and Brooks Nunn made a fourth-down tackle that stopped the Wampus Cats’ final drive and preserved the Bulldogs district-opening win.
Bosqueville (2-3, 1-0 in 8-2A D-I) established a 22-0 halftime lead, then stiff armed Itasca’s second-half rally.
Bulldogs quarterback Luke Bradshaw tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to McClellan and then hit Ryder Roark for the two-point conversion to put Bosqueville ahead 30-14 early in the fourth quarter.
Bradshaw completed 18 of 29 passes for 212 yards with two TDs to McClellan and a pair of two-point conversions to Roark.
The Bulldogs have won two of their last three after opening the season with losses against Mart and McGregor.
Teague 48, Hempstead 47
In Hempstead, Teague quarterback Jake Callahan hit Drew Satterwhite for a 35-yard touchdown and Lions kicker Roberto Escobedo tacked on the game-winning extra point to lift the Lions to their first win of the season.
Satterwhite scored four touchdowns, including scoring runs of 54, 10 and 21 yards. His second touchdown put Teague (1-3) in front 28-14 in the second quarter.
But the Lions found themselves in a 47-34 hole in the fourth quarter before they stormed back. Teague running back Gelico Green ran three yards for a touchdown to cut Hempstead’s lead to 47-41 and set up the Callahan-to-Satterwhite game-tying connection.
The Lions handed Hempstead (4-1) its first loss of the season.
Mexia 37, Madisonville 30
In Mexia, the Blackcats started fast and built a three-touchdown lead, then erased a slight deficit in the second half to defeat Madisonville in both teams’ 8-4A D-II opener.
With Madisonville leading 30-29 late in the third quarter, Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley ran 40 yards for a touchdown to retake the lead.
The Blackcats defense came up with a fourth-down stop at their own 33 with a minute left in the fourth quarter to preserve the victory.
Mexia led 22-0 when quarterback Jaden Proctor hit Evan Harrison for a 22-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. Proctor also had a 67-yard touchdown run a minute into the game that gave the Blackcats (2-2, 1-0 in 8-4A D-II) the initial lead.
Mexia, which didn’t play last week because flooding in the Houston area cancelled its game against Coldspring-Oakhurst, now has a bye week coming up. Madisonville (2-3, 0-1) hosts Fairfield on Friday.
Chilton 34, Snook 16
In Snook, Chilton’s three-headed rushing attack fueled the Pirates’ victory over the Bluejays.
Chilton quarterback McKellar Cook rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, running back Olgario Vasques added 117 rushing yards and utility back Daylon Ford pitched in 60 yards and a pair of TDs.
The Pirates (4-1) hosts Florence next week before opening district play versus Iola on Oct. 18.
Methodist Children’s Home 27, Vanguard 18
Methodist Children’s Home defensive back John Fomba recovered a fumble in the end zone and running back Reggie Williams ran 11 yards for a touchdown to help the Bulldogs establish a 14-point lead in the third quarter and they held on to the victory.
MCH’s Dremon Bible added a 25-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs their first victory over Vanguard since 2013.
Oscar Padilla and Dalton Sawyer each scored rushing touchdowns for the Vikings (2-3) and quarterback Marlow Welch hit Sawyer for a four-yard touchdown pass to cut MCH’s lead to two in the fourth quarter.
But the Bulldogs made the key plays late to improve to 5-0 and 2-0 against fellow Waco private school six-man teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.