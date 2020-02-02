The reality is, none of us knows the conversations that take place behind closed doors that ultimately determine our fate.
We wish we did. That’s why we’ve invented all sorts of surveillance technology, why we look for spies and other nefarious individuals with inside information, why the polygraph machine exists.
And, of course, there’s no end of conjecture on the internet, the best breeding ground for rumors and conspiracy theories ever available to humankind.
I’m writing all of this, obviously, because UIL realignment is once again upon us.
That’s what’s known as a punchline, ladies and gentlemen. It’s my way of easing into a topic that no doubt causes some out there in high school sports land some level of anxiety every two years.
I actually believe we have a relatively fair and equitable way of organizing our public schools’ athletic competitions here in Texas. Think about it. Your school is going to compete against other schools that are similar in size and in a situation where recruiting is prohibited. (It’s against the rules even if the rules aren’t always 100-percent enforceable). Furthermore, the UIL goes to the trouble of taking a census every two years and drawing new boundaries.
But, just like in any game, close calls have to go one way or the other.
Sometime on Monday morning, Twitter will no doubt start to vibrate with the cries of fans who are sure their teams are never going to win another game because they’ve been placed in the “District of Doom.”
Everybody just chill, though. The start of the 2020-21 school year is still more than six months away. A lot can happen between now and then.
Since I’m on the topic, though, here are a few interesting possibilities I found in Texas Football’s predictions for the coming district alignments.
Waco and Midway go north
For a while now, Midway has been grouped with the Killeen schools and some combination of Belton, Copperas Cove, Waco High and Temple. For the last two years, it’s been a nine-team Class 6A megadistrict with all of the above (by the way, I’m going to start a heavy metal band called Megadistrict).
But Texas Football is suggesting the possibility that Midway, along with Waco High, will be rerouted north and join a loop that includes Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill, the Grand Prairie schools and Waxahachie.
If that happens, I suggest Panthers and Lions fans start looking at the glass as half full. Sure, it’s going to get a lot harder to win district and make the playoffs. But, if you do, you won’t have to worry about playing any of those state powerhouses again for a while.
Trojans rooting for change
For the last two years, University has been linked with a district of Fort Worth-area bruisers led by the mighty Aledo Bearcats. That means the Trojans have had to try to rebuild their program while playing in one of the toughest districts in 5A Division II.
There’s good news for University because former district companions Burleson Centennial and Midlothian were slotted in 5A D-I when the UIL’s cutoff numbers were released in December. That means movement and any kind of movement figures to be good for University.
Texas Football predicts the Trojans will be in with Burleson, Cleburne, Corsicana, Ennis, Joshua, Arlington Seguin and Mansfield Timberview. That would still be a tough eight-team district, but with a little less scent of doom.
La Vega filling up the tank
When the snapshot numbers and UIL cutoff lines came out, La Vega’s closest 4A D-I competition evacuated. China Spring and Gatesville will now be members of 4A D-II.
That means the closest district football opponent for La Vega would be Alvarado, which is a quick 62-mile hike up Interstate 35. I’m sure the Pirates would love to be slotted into a district with the Indians along with Waxahachie Life (68 miles away), and a handful of Fort Worth ISD schools.
But I have a feeling the UIL is going to need the Pirates to go south.
Texas Football predicts La Vega will be in with Taylor, Burnet, Lampasas and Fredericksburg. The reason I think the UIL will “need” La Vega to join that foursome is because there just aren’t that many options that fit with those four schools. There’s going to have to be a couple of weirdly shaped districts to incorporate Brownwood, Stephenville, La Vega and Fredericksburg, none of which have many similarly sized schools close to them.
If that happens, Taylor (77-mile drive) will be the Pirates’ closest district foe. Lampasas is just under 100 miles away and Burnet is just over 100. La Vega is closer to Oklahoma than Fredericksburg.
There’s good news for Pirates fans, though. The tacos and barbecue are much better in that direction.
