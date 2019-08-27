Every now and then, a change happens that makes you say, “Well, yeah, why hadn’t we thought of this before now?”
That was the case on Monday when the Associated Press sent out a notice that it would no longer be administering a Texas high school football poll. In its place, the AP will publish the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings each week during the high school season, beginning Sept. 2.
This is the kind of move that’s perfect for the current media age.
For decades, the AP has been putting out a Texas high school football poll, which has been the standard pretty much everyone has gone by when writing things like “No. 1 Mart hosts No. 2 Marlin this week” (as was the case for a November 2006 matchup). It took a great collaborative effort on the part of sportswriters across the state to make sure to vote by noon every Monday. But the result was a pretty trustworthy picture of the top teams in each classification.
It’s the kind of tradition you hate to see discontinued. But the solution is a home run.
Texas Football is already the established voice of statewide high school football coverage and has been since our guys, then-Trib sports editor Dave Campbell and sportswriter Hollis Biddle, made the wise decision of including comprehensive high school football coverage in the first issue of Texas Football in 1960. Since the internet came along, Texas Football has adapted accordingly and has been publishing its own weekly rankings on its website for the past 20 years.
More accurate picture
Most people still went by the AP poll but, to be honest, Texas Football has probably painted a more accurate picture of the best teams in the state for a while now. Most sportswriters in Texas devote their attention to a particular region, if not just one city. When I was voting in the AP poll about 10 years ago, I knew a lot about Central Texas and a little about the rest of the state. I did the best I could to vote well, but I didn’t have a sophisticated process or set of guidelines for how I voted.
That’s what Texas Football brings to the table.
“We get together on Sundays and we kind of debate it,” Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper said. “The one thing that is really key is we don’t pretend to know everything. We’re going to make sure we reach out to our friends across the state and use our extensive Rolodex to call people and say, ‘Hey, we haven’t had a chance to see such-and-such team. What do you think about them? Do you think they’re for real?’”
There are two things that I believe will make the Texas Football rankings preferable to the previous version.
The first is that more is better. The Texas Football rankings include a Top 25 in 6A and a Top 10 in each division from 5A through 1A. For example, Connally won’t be judged against La Vega in a generic 4A ranking. To start the season, La Vega is ranked No. 1 in 4A Division I, while Connally is ranked No. 6 in 4A Division II.
The second is that Texas Football is taking this very seriously.
“Make no mistake, we feel like the pressure is on us now,” Tepper said. “This is a charge to keep because the AP does have such a great history in this state. We recognize what a privilege it is for the AP to look at us and say we trust you to be the rankings of record.”
The staff that will be on the hook for these rankings includes Tepper, editor Ishmael Johnson, digital director Max Thompson, insider Matt Stepp and six-man specialist Leman Saunders. Are they going to produce perfect rankings every week? No. In fact, they never will because there’s really no such thing as perfect rankings. But I have faith they’ll rank the state in such a way that the picture gets clearer every week.
“The great thing about it is every single week we get new data points and want to make sure we take into account all the data points,” Tepper said.
And then, at the end of the season — and this is the thing that makes high school football so great — the rankings won’t matter at all.
Because high school football settles things on the field in a way that’s superior to just about any other sport in the world.