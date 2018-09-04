WEST – When you’ve been blessed to have an athlete like Mia Pokluda on your side, it makes sense that you’d look to her to tote a heavy portion of the load.
Pokluda was a beast for the West Lady Trojans the past four years. She especially dazzled on the volleyball court and the softball diamond, and she’s now playing volleyball for nearby Hill College in Hillsboro.
With Pokluda having graduated, West has been lining up its targets from a variety of angles rather than relying on one primary missile launcher. And against Connally on Tuesday, that strategy worked perfectly. West breezed past the visiting Lady Cadets, 25-7, 25-12, 25-4, in the Lady Trojans’ final non-district tune-up.
West coach Sandy Dickerson doesn’t know if her squad will be more dangerous this way, but it’ll at least be more unpredictable.
“I don’t think we rely on one,” Dickerson said. “It’s important that everyone can hit from all three places, instead of just one strong spot. That helps us if we need to change something in and out.”
Against Connally, West hitters Hannah Basquez, Emily Jares and Emma Nors took turns dominating the action at the net. Their well-placed spikes had the Lady Cadets scrambling, and led to some long strings of consecutive points racked up by West.
Meanwhile, there were precious few holes in West’s defensive facade. Continuing a season-long trend, the Lady Trojans (18-10) displayed a knack for digging out much of what came over the net. Junior libero Claire Simmons often initiated that action, but much like with the net play, she had helpers.
“(Simmons) plays a big part, along with three other girls defensively that can just step in with her,” Dickerson said. “And they work together on the back row, all three of them do.”
Dickerson said that as district play approaches on Friday, she couldn’t be much happier with the team’s defensive effort.
“It’s been good, it’s been really good,” the coach said. “I’ve been very proud of the defense. We hustle for balls that people are going, ‘How did they get that back over?’ And we’ll be at the back wall and we’re going to take it over. So that’s great.”
West controlled the score throughout and Connally never really threatened. In the third and decisive set, the Lady Trojans used a Libby Gerik ace to burst out to a 6-0 start. The Lady Cadets struggled to communicate, as players were sometimes a step slow in stepping up to take a pass, and West capitalized, claiming 14 of the first 15 points.
The Lady Trojans finally took the set 25-4 when Connally dumped a serve into the net.
The match actually ended before 7 p.m., with plenty of daylight still creasing the skies as the teams departed the school.
Nors and Hallie King topped West with 10 kills apiece, while Gerik swatted eight service aces.
West, which has won 60 straight district matches in a streak that dates back more than four years, will open up District 17-3A competition on Friday at home against Keene. Connally has three more matches on its slate before opening up 18-4A action on Sept. 21 at home against China Spring.