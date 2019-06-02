There will be a 14-session summer volleyball skills training program at the Waco Athletic Center for girls grades 4-12, beginning June 11, according to Van Davis.
The sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The youngest group, grades 4-5, will meet at 5:45-6:45 p.m. Junior high courses will be 6:45-7:45 p.m. the high school sessions will be 8:30-9:30 p.m.
The cost for the training is $200 for all 14 sessions or $20 per session.
An additional volleyball conditioning training program will be held from 7:45-8:30 p.m. between the junior high and high school sessions. The cost for the training is $100 for all 14 sessions, or $10/session. The purpose of the training is to improve strength, agility, endurance and flexibility.
Davis says space is limited and reservations must be made. To make a reservation, send an email to Van_Davis@baylor.edu. Include the player’s name, grade, contact phone number and which session is being requested.
Davis may be reached at (254- 716-8605 to answer further questions.