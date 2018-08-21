The year after winning their first state championship, top-ranked Crawford’s volleyball team continues to play brilliantly.
The Lady Pirates dispatched Academy in three sets for their 16th win in 18 matches, 25-7, 25-12, 25-19, on Tuesday night.
Crawford (16-2) got 32 assists from freshman Lexi Moody, who has done an admirable job in taking over for the departed Haley Vaughn at setter. Katie Warden was a frequent recipient of those sets, blasting 14 kills.
Crawford also served splendidly, continuing an early-season trend. Peyton Elmore tagged five aces, Hannah Morton had four, Camille Ward put in three and Anne Williams tossed in two.
Williams also just missed a double-double, finishing with 11 digs and nine kills.
Midway 3, Belton 1
The Pantherettes protected their home court and in the process got district play started out right, taking down the rival Lady Tigers in four sets.
Midway improved to 8-8 on the season and 1-0 in District 12-6A. The Pantherettes will next play at Leander.
Lorena 3, Live Oak 0
In a matchup of two of the most successful programs in Central Texas, the Lady Leopards swatted down the Lady Falcons, 25-7, 25-12, 25-19.
The Lady Leopards improved to 10-8 on the year, while Live Oak — the reigning state champs in TAPPS 2A — fell to 3-7.