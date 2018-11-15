GARLAND – Troy’s dream volleyball season came to a quick end Thursday afternoon as they lost to North Texas powerhouse Callisburg, 25-12, 25-10 and 25-10 in the Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament at the Curtis Culwell Center.
While the season ended for the Trojans with a 36-11 record, it wasn’t without plenty of pride and joy, mixed with a few tears, after the final game with the Wildcats, 46-4.
“I was like, wow, we actually got here (state). We did it,” said Tory senior Alexis Tippit. “The whole time I was looking around saying we finally got here.”
Troy had four seniors who helped build the team to state after losing in the area round last year. They were also led by Troy alumni head coach Rachel Melancon who also played volleyball for the Trojans.
“There were some people in the stands today who watched me play at Troy when I played volleyball here, that’s what made it so special,” she said.
“I love this area and love this community and love these kids and when that’s the case you’re playing for the entire community not just yourself or your team.”
While Troy was getting its first state tournament action, Callisburg had been to the state tournament six times, including the last three in a row and their edge in experience showed.
In each of the three games, Troy got off to fast starts, taking their first lead of the state semifinals in the third game at 2-1, but each time Callisburg’s superior depth, length and experience took over for a double figure win.
“We had to do something to show we belonged here,” said Troy senior Molly Tomlin. “They were used to it. The whole time my heart was beating fast.”
Melancon said the landmark year, which was dedicated to her daughter Sutton who passed away from a toxic infection in 2016, was fitting reminder to pride and what matters on the court and off.
“She (Sutton) would have been proud today that we made it (to state). I get signs and messages all the time that she is here and she is watching and I got some today. I am glad she could see this.
“This can only build our program and while we didn’t play our best, we know what we can do and come back for the next time.”
Tollin was the team leader in overall points, collecting six for the three games along with a team-high nine digs. Tippit also collected six points in three games, along with two assist and four digs and one block
Savannah Sebek contributed 15 assist for Troy with five digs. Graycee Mosley collected three points while Layni Tanner contributed five digs.
“I'm just proud we got so far,” said Melancon of her team's five straight playoff wins. “This is something we will remember for a very long time to come.”