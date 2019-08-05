Three Central Texas teams cracked the top 10 in the preseason state volleyball polls, released Monday by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Troy, the only Centex team to reach the UIL state tournament last year, is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, behind No. 1 Callisburg, No. 2 Boyd, No. 3 Bushland and No. 4 Goliad, respectively. The Trojanettes (34-14 in 2018) graduated several standout seniors, but do return star hitter Alexis Tippit.
Crawford, which won state in 2017 and went 41-6 last year, is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A. China Spring, coming off a 29-18 season that ended one win shy of the state tourney, came in at No. 8 in 4A. Robinson is also receiving votes in 4A, as are Moody and Bremond in 2A, and Blum and Abbott in 1A.
Tuesday marks the first day of the UIL regular season.