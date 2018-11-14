TROY — For a moment, it appeared that the Troy Trojanettes had hit a roadblock on their road to the state volleyball tournament.
In the midst of a grueling, five-set battle against Nacogdoches Central Heights in the Class 3A regional semifinals last week, Troy’s big hitter Alexis Tippit couldn’t find an opening. Central Heights was sending multiple blockers in Tippit’s direction, and anxiety was starting to settle in for the Trojanettes’ junior star.
“They were stopping Alexis, and she got frustrated, which anybody would,” Troy coach Rachel Melancon said. “And I was able to go, ‘Look down at your shoe. Remember. Don’t give up.’ They’re always saying, ‘Coach, you can’t give up.’ So I’m also able to go, if you’re going to tell me then I’m going to tell you.”
The message scrawled on Tippit’s shoes – on all the Trojanettes’ footwear, for that matter — read, “Play for Sutton.” For Troy, the words resonate as a reassuring reminder of the bigger picture. They bring to mind what really matters.
Sutton Melancon was the apple of the eye of her parents Rachel and Matt, a familiar face at Troy’s practices and games. In March 2016, 2-year-old Sutton fell ill with what appeared to be a stomach bug. Further tests, however, revealed that Sutton was suffering from E.coli poisoning. Her condition rapidly worsened, and on March 16, less than two days after she first got sick, Sutton died.
The loss was devastating for the tightly-bound Troy community. Rachel said that there were many days following Sutton’s passing where she simply didn’t want to get out of bed. When she finally returned to school, Troy was in the midst of its track season, another sport that Rachel coaches.
The girls, Rachel would think. My girls need me.
Then she’d get up. And they’d pick her up.
“They have been just as important as my family,” Melancon said. “I almost put them in the same category. When you go through something like that and you have to take yourself out of your house or you have to be around people, it was nice to have them. No judgment – just love, patience, someone to lean on.
“They’re kids, so you can’t say much. But you can put your head on their shoulder and they’ll say, ‘OK, it’s time. You’ve always told us that court time is the perfect time. This is greatness here. Nothing else matters.’ They’ve almost taken your own words that has helped them through something, and guided you. It’s just a really odd experience, but it’s perfect.”
The 2018 Troy volleyball team features four seniors — Molly Tomlin, Emily Jarolik, Aubrey Russell and Kyleigh Powell — and each member of the quartet is like a daughter to Rachel. The coach said that her default personality is anything but level-headed — “I’m not calm at all, very intense, high-strung and (full of) anxiety,” she said — but this season has been different.
For whatever reason, her team has brought her peace.
“I’ve been so calm this season,” Melancon said. “And I’ve been, ‘I’m not worried about it.’ I’ll tell them in the huddle, I’m not worried. We’ve just got to get it together. So, for some reason we’ve been very settled in what they’re capable of doing.”
Troy has never lacked for athletic talent. That truth goes back years, including the era when Melancon played for the Trojanettes. Yes, she’s a born-and-bred Troy girl, and so when she took over as head volleyball coach five years ago it was weird and wonderful and surreal all at once.
But the Trojanettes always seemed to bow out around the area round of the playoffs. Melancon recognized the problem – there were too many players pulling in opposite directions. To fix that, she needed the right bunch of selfless players.
Meet your 2018 Trojanettes.
“We always knew we had the talent, we just never worked together. We finally came across with that this year,” Russell said.
Added Tippit, “If one of us gets down, then someone else has to (step up). If they start triple-blocking me, then I’ll get blocked all day for her (gesturing to her teammates) to hit and get us points, if that’s what it takes.”
Such talk warms Melancon’s heart. It’s no secret why the Trojanettes have reached the first state volleyball tournament in school history. That’s it right there. That team-first attitude allowed the talent to coalesce and reach its full potential, the coach said.
“That’s growth,” Melancon said. “Where before it was so individualistic. That was even fun to hear (Tippit say that) today. So, it’s just coming together. As they say, anything can happen at this point.”
There’s a lot of love flowing in Troy’s locker room these days. It’s impossible not to feel it. The Trojanette players were admittedly overwhelmed by it after they defeated Maypearl in last Saturday’s regional final to clinch their historic state berth.
They celebrated, naturally, like all winning teams do. They screamed. They jumped. They hugged.
Then — call the goosebump police — they caught a glimpse of their coach.
“When we win and we look over there and she’s on the ground almost crying,” Tippit said. “She’s as happy or happier than we are, it makes us feel really good, like we’re doing it for her and for us. It just makes us feel really good.”
Of course, that moment never happens if Troy doesn’t first get past Central Heights. After Melancon’s initial conversation with Tippit, the one where she reminded her of the “Play for Sutton” message on her shoes, the struggles didn’t immediately dissipate.
It was another one of Melancon’s frequent sayings that did the trick, a comment that provided the ultimate wake-up call.
“That didn’t work, so finally I took her over to the side and we were just hugging,” Melancon said. ‘And I said, ‘It’s time to get out of bed, Alexis.’ Because they all know that my bed is my place.
“So she said, ‘OK.’ And she toughed it out. I’m able to use that experience a little bit. And they know my sayings, they know what ‘Get out of bed’ means. I’m able to say, ‘Look down at your shoe, and remember that it is just a game, but in your heart you’re playing for a bigger reason. And she (Sutton) would be so proud of the strength that you’re showing.’”