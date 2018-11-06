From the first serve Tuesday evening, Chloe Mayfield had a smile plastered on her face.
It only grew for the China Spring libero as the match went on.
Mayfield was a key component in keeping the ball off the floor at La Vega’s gym, and Raelynn Faulkner had nine kills and three aces as China Spring ripped off a surprisingly comfortable three-set win, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, over Robinson in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals.
“It was so much fun. I love playing with my team,” Mayfield said. “Being a libero is such a pleasure because I love watching my team being excited for me, and even when one of my friends gets a dig, it’s so exciting.”
The Lady Cougars (28-17) advance to the regional tournament in Bryan, where they will meet Livingston at 6 p.m. Friday.
China Spring coach Melissa Cole said she didn’t know the exact year of the Lady Cougars’ last regional tournament berth, but “it’s been a long time,” she said.
Robinson won both meetings against China Spring in district play, sweeping the first matchup at home before pulling out a 3-2 win on the road.
“Really my team has just been a different team the last couple weeks,” Cole said. “We sped up our offense. We looked at a lot of game film that we’ve had with them previously, and we knew what to do this time around to get it taken care of. This is just a different team right now. We hit our peak at the right time.”
Alaina Wilson had nine kills for the Lady Cougars, who feasted on Robinson miscues. At times, all China Spring needed to do was continue to send the ball back over the net and wait for an error – whether it was on an attack of because of a double hit or lift.
That’s why Mayfield’s willingness and ability to hit the floor for pickups multiple times during a point was crucial.
“(Chloe) was phenomenal,” Cole said. “We worked her all week with our opponents and really doing a one-on-one with her. She reads the court really well, and she does a great job for us back there. That’s really important.”
Robinson (31-16) jumped out to early leads in all three sets, 6-1 in the first, 5-1 in the second and 5-2 in the third. But the Rockettes could never hold that momentum and extended early runs from the Lady Cougars put them in front. They rarely trailed in any set after the scores moved into double figures.
“I feel like my girls unfortunately didn’t handle the pressure very well tonight,” Robinson coach Kelsey Leech said. “Even thought we did lose tonight, this does not define our season. We beat some very good teams that were ranked, and I hate the season ended this way. I wish nothing but luck to China Spring because we want our district to always go out and end up doing well. I’m still not happy, but it was a great season.”
Midlothian Heritage 3, Lorena 0
CORSICANA – The Lady Jaguars put a halt to Lorena’s playoff run, as Heritage won, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14, in the Region III-4A quarterfinals at Corsicana High School.
Lorena (35-12) was the District 18-4A champion and carried a 17-match winning streak into the night. But Heritage (31-14) proved to be a stout foe, and will move on to the regional tournament in Bryan, where it will face Hargrave at 8 p.m. Friday.
Troy 3, West 1
In a hard-fought tussle replete with plenty of long volleys, Troy outgunned West, 25-18, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23, in the Region III-3A quarterfinals at Waco High School.
These two sets of Lady Trojans were very equally-matched, but Troy (29-10) was able to finish off the sets and the match with its share of big plays. Troy will move on to the Region III-3A semifinals, where it’ll face Nacogdoches Central Heights at 8 p.m. Friday in Longview.
West closes out its season at 33-13.
Moody 3, Wortham 2
BREMOND – A battle of two of the top small-school volleyball programs went right down to the wire, but the Lady Bearcats survived over the Lady Bulldogs, 25-15, 18-25, 12-25, 25-22, 15-10, in the Region II-2A quarterfinals.
Canyon Hughes had a monster game in the win for Moody, blasting 27 kills and tallying six blocks.
Moody (25-4) moves on to the Region II-2A tournament at Weatherford High School. The Lady Bearcats will play Lindsay at 5 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal, followed by defending 2A state champion Crawford against the Windthorst-Collinsville winner in the other semi.
Jaylah Good chipped in 16 kills and six blocks for Moody, Allison Lantz had 11 kills and two aces, and Liz Perkins distributed 62 assists in the five-set thriller.
Wortham closes out another strong season at 31-13.
Abbott 3, Calvert 0
BREMOND – The Lady Panthers kept their playoff run going, sweeping the Lady Trojans, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15, in Region II-1A quarterfinal play at Bremond High School.
Just two wins away from a state berth, Abbott moves on to face Bryson in the regional semifinals, 1 p.m. Friday at Midlothian.