Making its first state appearance in school history, the Troy volleyball team will face Callisburg in the Class 3A state semifinals at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
Troy (36-10) clinched the state berth by defeating Maypearl in four sets in Saturday’s Region III-3A final in Longview. Callisburg (45-4) will be another formidable opponent, as the No. 2-ranked team in the state in the TGCA volleyball poll.
Should Troy win Thursday, it will advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. state championship match, against the winner between No. 1 Boyd (43-5) and Vanderbilt Industrial (39-3).