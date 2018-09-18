The Reicher volleyball team used the momentum of its home crowd in a raucous rivalry match with Vanguard on Tuesday night, but the Lady Cougars didn’t let the emotional energy make them reckless.
In fact, Reicher proved to be the steadier team as it claimed a 25-11, 25-15, 25-15 victory in its home gym in both teams’ district opener.
Lady Cougar Sheridan Robinson led the way with nine kills and four aces, while Jenna Jares pitched in seven kills and McKayla Young pitched in five more.
But Reicher (17-7, 1-0 in district) really won the match with quality defense and efficient serve receiving.
“Our girls are pretty consistent and they play very well together,” Reicher coach Stacy Meyers said. “We have really good chemistry. They’re buying in and believing now that we control what we can control and we can’t worry about the rest.”
Vanguard outside hitter Kendee Hilliard stood out as the best player on the court. She tallied a match-high 15 kills.
But the Lady Cougars made enough plays on Hilliard drives to keep the Vanguard outside hitter from controlling things.
“We obviously focused on (Hilliard) because she’s a really good player,” Meyers said. “We moved our defense around her and what we needed to do for her. But when she gets a hit, she’s going to get a hit.”
However, Vanguard rarely had a lead in the straight-sets loss as it struggled with errors. The Lady Vikings committed nine hitting errors, eight service errors and four serve-receive errors, adding up to more than 20 points that Vanguard couldn’t afford to spot Reicher.
“It happened to not fall in our favor at all,” Vanguard coach Angela Antis said. “We made a lot of careless mistakes, serving the ball, a little anxiety. We need a little more control. That plus the lack of experience kind of hurt us.”
Robinson had a kill and an ace as Reicher scored seven of the final eight points of the opening game to close out its 25-11 win.
The Lady Cougars never let the momentum slip to the other side of the net, keeping the home crowd engaged in the match.
Reicher’s Sheridan Spivey dinked a well-placed shot into the Vanguard side and Charly Brewton closed out the match with an ace to win Game 3.