The Lorena volleyball team performed like a district champ and playoff favorite versus Hillsboro in its postseason opener.
The Lady Eagles got their licks in at times, but Lorena answered kill-for-kill on the way to a straight-sets 3-0 victory on Tuesday night at the Midway High School arena.
The Lady Leopards now have a quick turnaround as they will play Fairfield in the area round on Thursday night at Hubbard High School.
Lorena (32-11) recently completed an undefeated run through District 18-4A and earned the top-seed from the loop going into the playoffs.
The Lady Leopards drew 17-4A fourth-place-finisher Hillsboro in bi-district and the Lady Eagles came out swinging.
Hillsboro outside hitter Treasure Mozon’s third kill of the match cut Lorena’s lead in Game 1 to 8-7. But Lorena responded with its first long run of the match as it reeled off nine of the next 10 points in the game to take a commanding lead.
That catapulted Lorena to a 25-12 win in the opening game and set the trend for the evening.
“In the playoffs, everybody is going to play the best they’ve ever played,” Lorena coach Kari Sowders said. “You’ve got to be ready and stay focused for anything they put our way.”
Not ready to fold, Hillsboro jumped out to a 5-2 lead in Game 2. But then Lorena middle blocker Lynda Farmer and Kenzie Tuyo snapped the Lady Leopards back into their rhythm.
Tuyo had a pair of kills and Farmer added a block and a well-placed shot into the Lady Eagles’ side, sparking a 14-3 run that put Lorena in control once again.
Tuyo, Blaze Runyan and Farmer each had two kills as Lorena won the second game, 25-18.
Then the Lady Leopards slammed the door in the third game.
Tuyo came on strong, spiking seven kills for a match-high 13, and Farmer added three kills and a block.
Lady Leopards setter Kynlee Bartosh spread the ball around effectively to close the match as she posted 13 assists in the clinching game. Bartosh set up Megan Freels, who spiked the final point of a 25-13 victory in Game 3.
“We definitely started connecting better as far as our passing and then connective better with our hitters,” Sowders said. “Sometimes it takes a little work to get there.”
Moody 3, Hubbard 0
Jaylah Good ripped 16 kills as the Lady Bears powered past Hubbard, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16, in Class 2A bi-district playoff action at Waco High School.
Good also had a pair of blocks. Canyon Hughes chipped in 15 kills and two blocks of her own for Moody (23-4), which advances to face Italy in the area round of the playoffs later this week.
West 3, Malakoff 0
BLOOMING GROVE – The Lady Trojans got their playoff trek started on the right foot, easing past Malakoff, 25-9, 25-4, 25-15, in the Class 3A bi-district round at Blooming Grove High School.
West (32-11) will take on the winner between Palestine Westwood and Lexington in the area playoffs.
Robinson 3, Alvarado 0
WHITNEY – The Rockettes took care of Alvarado, 25-16, 25-15, 25-15, in Class 4A bi-district play at Whitney High School.
It was an especially efficient night for Robinson (28-14), which moves on to meet Mexia in the area round of the playoffs. Robinson’s win helped District 18-4A go 3-1 against 17-4A in the bi-district round, as Lorena and China Spring also tallied wins. Only Gatesville lost, as No. 4 Midlothian Heritage took down the Hornets, 25-11, 25-13, 25-15.