Parkview Christian won state last fall in football, and now its volleyball team is trying to follow in the footsteps of its gridiron brethren.
The Lady Pacers will play for the TCAF state title at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Decatur Victory Christian, on Victory Christian’s home court. But Parkview (16-3) should be riding high coming into the match, as it has won its nine matches and didn’t drop a set in taking playoff wins over Humble Christian and Flower Mound Grace Christian.
Junior Mara Thomas paces Parkview on the season with 138 kills, while Kennadie Ransberger has added 115. Ransberger also has 181 assists, 180 digs and a whopping 120 aces on the year.