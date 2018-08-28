If Ryan Porter had tipped his team for its service, he’d have had to write a pretty fat check.
For Midway, this was service with a smile. The Pantherettes put plenty of zip on their offerings from the service line, and delivered 23 aces – almost a whole set’s worth – in easily dispatching Waco High, 25-11, 25-4, 25-11, in District 12-6A volleyball action Tuesday night at the Midway High arena.
In the first few weeks of the season, Porter has been tinkering with and shuffling around his lineup. That includes bringing up some recent call-ups from the JV and using some players at entirely new positions. So Midway’s development has been a work in progress.
“We’ve got a lot of them in new positions that they’ve never been in,” Porter said. “We’ve moved everyone to a new position, so for them, they’re still learning that position. We’re going to have a transition time. We’ve finished up, pretty much, our lineup moves after this last weekend. That was the first time a couple of them had ever played on the varsity in that lineup.”
Despite the new-look lineup, Midway (16-12 overall, 2-0 in district) made short work of the overmatched Lady Lions. Waco High’s defenders struggled with their serve-receive game and their passes in general. That led to some long runs of dominance on the scoreboard for the homestanding Pantherettes.
Midway strung together nine straight points during one stretch of the opening set, a run that included five aces from senior Hannah Miars as well as two high-flying kills from her senior teammate Shelby Saul. Waco High finally ended the run when junior Key’era Young skimmed a return over the net that caught Midway off guard.
Porter said that it’s nice to see Saul breaking the gravity barrier again this season.
“Saul was a libero last year after she broke her foot, but she was our starting outside (hitter) at the start of last year,” Porter said. “Then she broke her foot and ankle, moved to libero, because she couldn’t explode. But now she’s back to doing that, which is pretty amazing. She’s a freak athlete, has great genes for it. She’s a great kid.”
After winning the opening set 25-11, the Pantherettes dropped the first point of the second set to Waco High. But that wasn’t the start of any kind of a trend. Isabel Glasson drilled a kill, igniting a run of 15 straight Midway points. Saul punched in five aces during the run, including three in a row at one juncture.
Another player who has shifted into a new role for Midway this year is 6-foot-2 senior Kaityln Hankins. She logged time at middle blocker prior to this season, but has shifted to a right-side hitting position, and flashed some shotgun-like velocity at times. Hankins finished with seven kills, tying Hannah Langerman for the team lead.
“She has our highest kill percentage,” Porter said. “When she hits the ball, the point’s over. It’s either going to be ours or theirs. We’re missing her in the middle, obviously, for the size of that block, but we’ve got some young ones that we’re trying.”
Jayci Edwards contributed six kills and three aces, while Saul finished with six kills and a match-high eight aces.
The Pantherettes maintained their mastery on the scoreboard throughout the match. And yet there were still lapses where they failed to communicate or slapped a mishit into the net.
“Always looking for more consistency,” he said. “I don’t think that ends at any point. That’s an ongoing pursuit.”
Midway travels to Temple Friday, while Waco High also hits the road with a match at Belton.