In order to finish the season the way it wants to, the No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Crawford volleyball team knows it has to write a whole series of happy endings along the way.
That means finishing off shots, finishing off serves, finishing off sets, and finishing off matches. Such was the case for Crawford on Monday night, as the Lady Pirates showed a fierce finishing kick in closing out Bremond, 25-12, 25-18, 25-20, in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals at University High School.
Crawford (38-5) will move on to face the winner of Tuesday’s Windthorst-Collinsville match in the Region II-2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Weatherford.
Bremond managed to muddy things up and hang around with Crawford for the first half of all three sets. But once the Lady Pirates locked in and settled into their groove, their vast postseason savvy seemed to pay dividends.
“I thought our experience probably paid off for us tonight,” Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “They came out and played really good, and we were just able to play just well enough to win. It probably wasn’t our cleanest performance, but the experienced kids who have been there, done that, they just stepped up when they needed to, and found a way to win.”
The Lady Tigers made some sharp plays early in the opening set, and when Zoey Pruitt scored on a tip over the Crawford blockers midway through the set, the score was all tied at 12.
Little did Bremond know that would be its final point of the set. With junior Ana Maddox igniting the action from the service line, the Lady Pirates rolled off 13 straight points to win the set. That included two Maddox aces in the final three points, including a back line-hugger that befuddled the Bremond defenders.
It wasn’t just the veterans displaying poise, though. Bremond capitalized on several productive points from freshman southpaw Lyndsie McBride. Meanwhile, Crawford freshman setter Lexi Moody (30 assists, five digs) and left-side hitter Katie Warden (11 kills) kept up their energetic efforts as well. Moody, in particular, looked just as slick as former Crawford star Haley Vaughn on a couple of well-timed dumps for points.
“I think our freshmen just feed off the confidence of our older kids,” Coker said. “Older kids who have been there and done that have really been good for us. We have all the confidence in the world in our whole team. It’s just a total team effort, and it’s kind of the way it’s been for us this year.”
Among the “old guard” for Crawford is junior outside hitter Anne Williams. The three-year varsity letter-winner is as steady as the school bell, whether she’s making a smooth bump for a back-row pass, tipping an in-between hanger over the fingertips of the opposing blockers, or punching in the launch codes for a cross-court missile.
Williams finished 10 kills and a match-high 16 digs, just another day at the office for her, though Coker said he doesn’t ever want his team taking her for granted.
“Anne’s just phenomenal,” Coker said. “She’s just a perfectionist, wants things to be perfect all the time. So we actually talked about it in the last game, sometimes our bench wasn’t really getting as excited. They were just kind of getting used to her always making a great play. I just kind of reminded them, not everybody has a player who can do things like that.
“Then I have to remind her at times, a really awesome tip or roll shot in the middle of the court scores one point just the same as her hitting it really hard.”
Fueled by some well-struck spikes from sophomore Alyvia Peralez, Bremond put together its best set in the third. The Lady Tigers managed to tie the score at 18 late, but Crawford closed by taking seven of the final nine points, clinching the match on a net serve by the Lady Tigers.
If Crawford wins its regional semifinal match Friday, it will play for the regional title and a state berth at 11 a.m. Saturday in Weatherford.
Blum 3, Milford 0
The Lady Bobcats inched closer to a second straight state tournament trip, swatting Milford, 25-15, 25-14, 25-10.
Blum (32-14) advances to the Region II-1A semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday at Midlothian High School, against the winner of the Saint Jo-Prairie Valley match. Last year, Blum reached the 1A state final before falling.