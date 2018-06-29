Kathy Bresnahan’s message will be simple. It’s one she has lived and preached since 2011.
Live Like Line.
Caroline “Line” Found led her volleyball team at Iowa City (Iowa) West High School to its first-ever championship in 2010. But Found never got the chance to chase a repeat her senior year, as the young athlete was involved in a fatal moped accident during the first week of practice.
“She was the most passionate, full-of-life, bigger-than-life person that you ever met,” Bresnahan said. “It’s a message to just be kinder to people. That’s really what we talk about, is there’s no time for drama and worrying about the little things. Go out and enjoy life and be kind to each other.”
Bresnahan was the head volleyball coach at Iowa City West for 22 seasons until she stepped down in the spring of 2014. She is in Waco this weekend to serve as the keynote speaker at Putt’s Volleyball Recognition Ceremony and Luncheon on Saturday at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, an event organized by Groesbeck-based author Byron "Putt" Riddle.
Over the past few months, Bresnahan has made her fair share of trips across the country. She has held book signings for her book, "The Miracle Season," and recently traveled to Los Angeles for the premiere of the movie by the same title about her 2011 Iowa City West team.
“Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a better story,” Bresnahan said. “People would have said that this wasn’t true, that nothing like this could have ever happened.
"When you lose your best player (Found) and then 12 days later her mother (Ellyn Found) dies after a three-month battle with cancer, how we had no setter, then training her best friend, then winning the state championship after being down 2-0.
“Everything that involved that whole season was very surreal. It showed me the power of eclectic minds. When you put 15, 16, 17-year-old young women together that absolutely refuse to lose, and the way they lived their lives for their lost friend.”
After HBO Sports aired a special about the team, film studios approached Bresnahan and Caroline Found’s father Ernie about turning Iowa City West's story into a movie. That was only a year after the accident. But the Iowa City community wasn't ready for it yet.
But one group stuck around, LD Entertainment. All this was happening while Bresnahan was writing the book. And it’s also when they started the Live Like Line Foundation that provides funding to students in the Iowa City Community School District who need assistance to overcome financial barriers in order to participate in school activities.
And then Bresnahan heard who they found to play her in the movie.
“My jaw dropped when they said Helen Hunt agreed to play me in the movie,” Bresnahan said. “It was like, ‘What?’ I could understand J-Lo, but Helen Hunt? You’ve got to be kidding me.”
She had to chuckle at some elements of the film that strayed from reality.
“They took liberties with the story," she said. "They portrayed me, I would say, as a cross between Cruella de Vil and Bobby Knight. I wasn’t mean at all, at least that season I wasn’t mean. The outfits (Hunt) wore, my players thought were really funny. She wore shorts down to her midcalf. Like, c’mon now, I’m old and dorky, but not that old and dorky.’ It was fun.”
Bresnahan’s book released in February. The movie premiered in Iowa City around a month later.
And Bresnahan never dreamed of the reach and impact this story would have.
“Thousands of people have sent us pictures of their kids going to the movie with Live Like Line shirts,” Bresnahan said. “These little girls are writing letters to Mr. Found, Caroline’s dad, and myself. We had a little girl form Denver come and visit us who cancelled her trip to Disneyland because she wanted to see the Live Like Line bench down in our pedestrian mall downtown.
"We gave her the grand tour when we heard that. We took her out to the farm and she got to go on the rope swing and everything like that. We have someone coming in next week from Texas and then Arizona.”
But no matter how you hear the story – from the book, the movie, the HBO special or a news article – the message remains the same.
Live Like Line.
“Being kind, laughing more, embracing people for their differences even those who don’t have the same money as you or aren’t as popular as you are in high school,” Bresnahan said. “Embrace more people. Be more inclusive. Caroline was all inclusive of everybody, whether it was somebody with special needs or kids with disabilities. She was all over it.”
Saturday's banquet will feature volleyball coaches from around the state of Texas, invited by Riddle, who wrote the book, "Above the Net: Fifty Years of the Best Volleyball in Texas." He intends to present plaques to the 22 schools that have won the most state volleyball titles, and donate 10 percent of the banquet's proceeds to the Texas Girls Coaches Association.