Midway isn’t ready to relinquish its hold on the District 12-6A volleyball title.
In a match that could prove vital in determining the district champ, the Pantherettes took down No. 11 Copperas Cove, 25-19, 15-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-8, on Friday at the MHS arena.
Cove (37-3 overall, 12-2 district) has dropped only three matches all season, two of those coming to Midway, and both of those in five sets. Midway (30-14, 13-1) claimed its 30th win of the season in the process, and will have the edge on the Bulldawgs if the two teams end up tied in the final district standings.