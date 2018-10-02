Picture, if you will, an underinflated volleyball. It may be a little flat, but it can still get the job done.
All the volleyballs used at Tuesday night’s District 12-6A match between Midway and Temple contained the proper amount of air pressure. But Midway coach Ryan Porter thought that his players didn’t necessarily display the right level of buoyancy. Despite an assortment of unforced errors, the district co-leading Pantherettes managed to dispatch Temple, 25-23, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, at the MHS arena.
Some of Midway’s lapses in precision could possibly have been traced to the illness of senior libero Hannah Miars. The normally steady dig machine played only sparingly, and her absence showed in the Pantherettes’ passing.
“It makes for a good practice tomorrow,” Midway coach Ryan Porter said. “Obviously we had a lot of mistakes we’ll clean up on. Our blocking was not good tonight. Our technique on our block was bad, our passing form was pretty bad tonight, but that’s to be expected when you’re missing a great player like Hannah Miars.”
Some early net serves and mishits by Midway helped fuel the scrappy Tem-Cats (4-6 in district) to an 11-6 lead. The Pantherettes (27-14, 10-1) pushed back behind their Texas Tech-committed junior setter Reese Rhodes, who befuddled the Tem-Cat defense with a dump before spraying consecutive service aces.
Midway built a 24-19 lead and appeared on the verge of taking the set. But Temple strung together four straight points, culminating with a Juliana Torres ace, to battle back within 24-23. The comeback ended there, though, as Temple was called for a net violation on the ensuing rally.
With their passes occasionally sailing off-target, Midway relied on its service game as its most consistent weapon. The Pantherettes pounded 17 aces, topped by six from Shelby Saul. Rhodes chipped in four aces and Madison Smith drilled three.
“Madison Smith did a great job stepping in on the right side, best match for her on the season. So that’s something to build on. A couple of kids needed some confidence, and I think they found it. But we need some more to step up to help our bigs go. They’ve been carrying us for a while, it’s time for some others to step up.
A Rhodes ace closed out Midway’s second-set victory. But no clean getaway was forthcoming, as the Tem-Cats laid down a set of spike strips and stunted the Pantherettes’ progress.
Temple rode the hot hitting of Autumn Dowell (team-high 10 kills) en route to a quick 8-1 lead in set No. 3. Midway pulled together and came back to take an 18-16 lead on a Smith ace and a topspin-heavy, back-row kill from Saul. Moments later the teams found themselves tied at 20. The Tem-Cats finished with a flourish, claiming five of the final six points to win their first set of the match and extend things to a fourth.
“They are (scrappy), and their coach has done a great job,” Porter said. “She came into a team that graduated their really good players last year, and she’d done a heck of a job from what they looked like the first time we saw them till now. They didn’t quit, they scrapped a lot and kept long rallies going.”
Fortunately, Midway mustered its best stretch of volleyball in the match’s closing moments. The Pantherettes popped four aces in the final set, including a sneaky-good delivery from Saul that skimmed off the top of the net and dribbled over safely.
Kaitlyn Hankins spanked a team-best 12 kills on .345 hitting, while Hannah Langerman added 11 kills. Rhodes called her own number seven times for kills.
“I liked how we finished in set 4. I didn’t care much for the first three sets,” Porter said. “I thought we came out really flat, didn’t have a lot of energy. Almost like we were going through the actions.
“Sometimes that happens, especially this late in the season. It’s hard to get up sometimes for matches. But here’s a life lesson for you – if you don’t get up, anyone can knock you off your horse. We’ll get back to practice tomorrow, see what happens.”
Moody 3, Bremond 2
Canyon Hughes climbed high on her way to a match-leading 23 kills as the Lady Bearcats fought past the Lady Tigers, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 15-9.
Hughes also tallied a pair of aces. Jaylah Good came through with 16 kills and seven blocks for Moody (7-1 in district), while Liz Perkins produced 40 assists from her setter spot.
Crawford 3, Gholson 0
The No. 2-ranked Lady Pirates delivered some service with a smile, tallying 21 aces in a sweep of Gholson, 25-6, 25-11, 25-4.
Camille Ward had eight of the team’s aces and Lexi Moody dropped in six. Anne Williams dominated at the net, hammering 18 kills in 28 swings with only two errors.
It was the 30th win of the season for Crawford, which is now 30-5 overall and 4-0 in district play.
Lorena 3, La Vega 0
The 19th-ranked Lady Leopards put down the Lady Pirates, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12, for their eighth straight victory.
Lorena improves to 26-13 overall and 5-0 in District 18-4A action.