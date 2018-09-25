China Spring made play after play on the volleyball court that caused its home gym to erupt in cheers on Tuesday night.
But Lorena came back every time and, in the end, kept its District 18-4A record clean.
The Lady Leopards held steady in the fifth and deciding game and walked out of the China Spring High School gym with a 3-2 victory.
“I just feel confident with our five game matches since we’ve been here before,” Lorena coach Kari Sowders said. “We kind of know how to handle that pressure. I’m proud of them.”
Lorena (24-13, 2-0 in 18-4A) went on a clutch five-point run early in the fifth game. Lady Leopards outside hitter Blaze Runyan put down a kill for a side out, then she took over serving duties.
With Runyan placing the ball well in the China Spring side, Lorena held serve for four more points. Outside hitter Kenzie Tuyo, who had a match-high 21 kills, spiked the ball on an assist from setter Kynlee Bartosh to propel the run.
Then the Lady Leopards benefitted from a couple of China Spring errors to take a 5-1 lead.
“I think we came out hard on them early, gave them tough serves out of the get go,” Sowders said about the deciding game. “They helped us a little with a couple of errors early. Errors are a big part of the game too. If you give up too many errors in a row, the momentum can swing the other way.”
Fittingly, Tuyo ended the match with another kill on another assist from Bartosh, closing out a 22-25, 25-13, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11 victory.
However, moments earlier it seemed as if China Spring (19-14, 1-1) was ready to ride a wave of energy to a key district win.
Lady Cougars middle blocker Alaina Wilson led a strong attack with six kills in a must-win Game 4. Wilson finished the set with a shot into the Lorena side for the 25-23 win and forced the deciding game.
Outside hitter Raelynn Faulkner led China Spring with 17 kills. Her final kill of the match cut Lorena’s lead to 10-5 in the deciding game and the Lady Cougars closed the gap to three points before the Lady Leopards finally closed out the victory.