MOODY – Jaylah Good has been plenty good all year for the Moody volleyball team, and consequently, it’s been a great year for the Lady Bearcats.
Good towered over the competition with 12 kills and six blocks as the 13th-ranked Lady Bearcats wrapped up the District 16-2A title with a win over Marlin, 25-6, 25-21 25-19, on Tuesday night.
Moody (22-4, 13-1) isn’t a one-star team, though. Against Marlin, Allison Lantz and Canyon Hughes both contributed seven kills and tagged two service aces, while Liz Perkins adeptly directed the offensive attack with 30 assists from her setter position.
Moody will carry the No. 1 seed from 16-2A when the UIL state playoffs get rolling next week.
No. 12 Lorena 3, Connally 0
LORENA – The 12th-ranked Lady Leopards completed a perfect run through District 18-4A with a thoroughly dominating win over Connally, 25-3, 25-5, 25-4.
Lorena improves to 32-11 overall and 10-0 in 18-4A action, and will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s playoffs. It’ll face Hillsboro in the 4A bi-district playoffs at 6 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Midway High School.
Whitney 3, Clifton 0
WHITNEY – Allie Baker and Kenzie Seely pounded nine kills apiece as the Lady Wildcats turned back Clifton, 25-16, 25-15, 25-23, in District 17-3A action.
Whitney (20-19, 5-9) also took a lot of pressure off of its defense by serving with authority. It dialed up 15 aces, including nine by senior Kylie Fletcher.
Delaney Woodell produced a double-double for the Lady Wildcats, tallying 11 digs to go with 23 assists, leading the team in both categories.
No. 2 Crawford 3, Valley Mills 0
VALLEY MILLS – The second-ranked Lady Pirates continue to roll on as the playoffs draw near, as they dispatched Valley Mills, 25-9, 25-10, 25-10, for their 102nd straight district victory dating back to 2011.
Crawford (36-5, 10-0 in 14-2A) swept the season series from the Lady Eagles (20-17, 8-2), and the Lady Pirates clinched the outright district title in the process. They’ll be the district’s top seed when the postseason arrives next week.
Parkview Christian 3, Humble Christian 0
The Lady Pacers got its postseason started right, sweeping Humble Christian, 25-11, 25-18, 25-15, in the first round of the TCAF playoffs.
Parkview (15-3) advances to the TCAF Division II semifinals later this week.
Rosebud-Lott 3, Hearne 0
HEARNE – The playoff-bound Lady Cougars had no problem taking down Hearne, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13. Rosebud-Lott wraps up the regular season at 20-12 overall and 11-3 in 16-2A, two games behind district champion Moody.