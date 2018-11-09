BRYAN — China Spring’s volleyball team is flying so high, the net looks like a row of ants.
The Lady Cougars kept their breakthrough run through the postseason going, taking down Livingston, 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, in the Region III-4A semifinals on Friday night at Bryan High School.
China Spring (29-17) will play for a state tournament berth in the Region III-4A final at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 2-ranked Midlothian Heritage, a straight-sets winner over top-ranked Hargrave (41-2).
Livingston ended its season at 24-13.
Troy 3, Central Heights 2
LONGVIEW — The Trojanettes didn’t start how they wanted, but they certainly finished that way. Troy dropped the opening set but rallied for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 15-7 victory over Nacogdoches Central Heights in the Region III-3A semifinals.
Troy (30-10) will play Maypearl at 4 p.m. Saturday for a trip to next week’s UIL state tournament in Garland.
Crawford 3, Windthorst 1
WEATHERFORD — Defending state champion Crawford took another step toward a potential repeat by spurning Windthorst, 25-16, 11-25, 25-14, 25-15, in the Region II-2A semifinals.
Anne Williams pounded 12 kills and Katie Warden smacked 10 kills for Crawford (41-5). The Lady Pirates also served the ball at a rate of nearly 92 percent, tagging four aces, led by Maci Westerfeld’s two.
Williams led the defense with 16 digs, and Peyton Elmore added 11. Crawford will face Lindsay in the Region II-2A final on Saturday.
Lindsay 3, Moody 0
WEATHERFORD — A terrific season for the Lady Bearcats ended in the Region II-2A semifinals, as Lindsay topped Moody, 25-15, 26-24, 25-16, at Weatherford High School.
Moody (25-5) won its third consecutive district championship this season, and reached the regional tournament for the first time since 2005. The Lady Bearcats were led by a quintet of gifted seniors – Allison Lantz, Canyon Hughes, Jaylah Good, Mariah Haynes and Liz Perkins.
Lindsay (35-3) advances on to Saturday’s regional final against Crawford.
Bryson 3, Abbott 2
MIDLOTHIAN — The Lady Panthers of Abbott didn’t want their journey to end, and they fought tooth and nail to keep it going.
In the end, Bryson squeaked in front, surviving a grueling five-set battle, 20-25, 25-8, 25-20, 20-25, 19-17, in the Region III-1A semifinals.
Abbott closes out its year at 18-10, only two wins shy of a state tournament berth.
Saint Jo 3, Blum 2
MIDLOTHIAN — In the other Region III-1A semifinal, Saint Jo halted Blum’s quest to reach a second straight tournament in a five-set nailbiter, 23-25, 25-14, 19-25, 27-25, 15-13.
Saint Jo (18-10) extended its season to Saturday’s Region III-1A final against Bryson, while Blum closes out another great season at 32-15.