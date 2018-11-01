FORNEY – The China Spring Lady Cougars showed plenty of grit in outlasting Carthage in five sets, 17-25, 25-11, 25-14, 21-25, 15-6, in the Class 4A volleyball area playoffs on Thursday night at North Forney High School.
China Spring (27-17), the third-place finisher in District 18-4A, showed what being battle-tested in that rigorous league can do for you. The Lady Cougars ended District 20-4A champion Carthage’s season at 29-8.
The win by China Spring sets up a district reunion between the Lady Cougars and Robinson in next week’s 4A regional quarterfinals. The winner of that match will move on to the Region III-4A tournament in Bryan.
Robinson 3, No. 9 Mexia 0
WEST – Hard-hitting Kaegan Walker, Brooke Ashcraft and the Rockettes put the clamps on Mexia, 25-18, 25-14, 25-13, in the 4A area round at West High School.
Robinson (29-14) will get a rematch with district foe China Spring in next week’s Region III-4A quarterfinals. Robinson swept the season series in district play, though the last match on Oct. 10 was a five-set thriller.
The Rockettes haven’t dropped a set in the postseason.
Baileah Thompson had 17 kills in the loss for Mexia (32-6).
No. 10 Lorena 3, Fairfield 1
HUBBARD – The battle of a pair of 30-win clubs was as good as advertised, but Lorena pulled out the win, rallying for a 22-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 triumph in the 4A area playoffs.
Lorena (34-11) didn’t panic after dropping the opening set. Maybe its playoff warmup match with 3A power West helped, as the Lady Leopards had to pull out a five-set win in that one.
At any rate, Lorena’s ever-steady defense – led by the likes of Mackenzie Smith and Lynda Farmer – polished up its play as the match progressed, and the Lady Leopards were able to battle back.
Lorena moves on to face Midlothian Heritage in the Region III-4A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana. Fairfield ends its season at 30-11.
Troy 3, Scurry-Rosser 0
WHITNEY – The Trojans showed great resolve in pulling out the win in three tight sets, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22, in the 3A area playoffs.
Troy (28-10) will await the winner of Friday’s West-Lexington match in next week’s regional quarterfinal round.
Moody 3, Italy 0
Jaylah Good dominated at the net again for the Lady Bearcats, who executed the Gladiators, 25-10, 25-6, 25-12, in the 2A area playoffs at Waco High School.
Good, a 6-1 senior middle blocker, whacked 15 kills and came up with seven blocks. She also chipped in a pair of aces from the service line.
Good had help, though. Canyon Hughes also ripped 15 kills and had two blocks, while Allison Lantz contributed seven kills and two blocks. Liz Perkins shone at the setter spot, delivering 42 assists and two aces.
Moody (24-4) will meet Wortham (31-12) in next week’s regional quarterfinals.
No. 1 Crawford 3, Mart 0
Freshman Katie Warden continues to play like a four-year veteran for the defending 2A state champion Lady Pirates, who ousted Mart, 25-8, 25-20, 25-11, in the area playoffs at University High School.
Warden pounded 13 kills in the win for Crawford (37-5), which will move on to the regional quarterfinals to face the Bremond-Frost winner, Monday at University High.
Anne Williams was as steady as every for Crawford, hammering 17 kills to go with eight digs. Lexi Moody directed the offense beautifully with 44 assists, while Camille Ward led the team from the service line with six aces.
Crawford has won its last nine playoff matches, and hasn’t lost once since 2016.
Wortham 3, Valley Mills 0
AXTELL – Wortham extended its winning streak to 21 straight matches in spurning Valley Mills, 25-19, 25-7, 25-11, in the 2A area playoffs.
Wortham (31-12) moves on to meet Moody next week at a site and time to be announced. It’s the second straight year the Lady Bulldogs have reached the regional quarterfinals, as last year they lost in that round to eventual state champ Crawford.