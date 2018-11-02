HAMILTON – It’ll be an all-Central Texas duel in next week’s Region III-3A volleyball quarterfinals.
West ensured that setup after the Lady Trojans ousted Lexington, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18, in the Class 3A area playoffs on Friday night at Hamilton High School. West (33-11) advances to take on Troy (28-10) in the regional quarterfinals, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High.
The Lady Trojans were on top of their game again, totaling 41 kills and four aces as a team. Emily Jares had a monster night with a triple-double, producing 13 kills, 15 assists and 12 digs. Jares also slapped in a service ace for good measure.
Libby Gerik had a double-double with 13 assists and 10 digs. Claire Simmons turned in another efficient outing on the back row, coming up with 21 digs and an ace.
And Hallie King (12 kills, 5 blocks) and Emma Nors (7 kills, 6 blocks) also came to play, both offensively and defensively.
The winner of the West-Troy match will advance on to the Region III-3A tournament in Longview next weekend.
Plano West 3, Midway 0
ENNIS – Potent Plano West ended Midway’s volleyball run with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 win in the Region II-6A area playoffs at Ennis High School.
It was another strong season for Midway (31-15), the District 12-6A champion, which topped 30 wins for the fourth time in five seasons under head coach Ryan Porter.
Senior Kaitlyn Hankins tallied a team-best eight kills for Midway in the loss. Shelby Saul and Hannah Langerman chipped in six kills apiece in their final game in a Midway uniform as well. Junior setter Reese Rhodes contributed four kills and eight assists.
However, Midway was partially undone by 11 hitting errors, as the Pantherettes finished with a .130 hitting percentage against Plano West’s powerful front line.
Plano West (37-9) advances to the face the Rockwall-McKinney winner in the regional quarterfinals next week.
Decatur Victory Christian 3, Parkview Christian 0
DECATUR – Victory Christian lived up to its name, claiming a TCAF state championship victory over Parkview on Thursday night.
Parkview closed out its year with a 16-4 record, winning nine of its final 10 matches.