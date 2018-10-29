CORSICANA – One step at a time, that’s how you travel in the playoffs. Midway’s volleyball team took a confident first step on Monday night.
The Pantherettes pounced on Tyler Lee from the first serve forward and picked up a 25-13, 25-11, 26-24, victory in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at Navarro College. Midway (30-13), the champion of District 12-6A, will move on to the area playoff round later this week to face the winner of Tuesday’s Plano West vs. Naaman Forest match. Midway will be looking to reach the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Against Tyler Lee, the Pantherettes played with poise and precision. They also showed plenty of balance in their hitting game – Hannah Langerman led the way with nine kills, but players like Kaitlyn Hankins (seven), Reese Rhodes (five), and Shelby Saul (four) all elevated for key points at various stages.
Rhodes paced the Pantherettes’ defensive effort with 12 digs. Emma Wachsmann delivered 10 digs and Hannah Miars had nine.
Midway also served the ball well in the win. The Pantherettes popped in five aces, with Saul and Rhodes tagging two apiece.
China Spring 3, Waxahachie Life 0
The Lady Cougars got their postseason started right, sweeping Waxahachie Life, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13, in the Class 4A bi-district round.
China Spring, the No. 3 seed out of District 18-4A, will next meet the Carthage-Palestine winner in the area playoffs.
Fairfield 3, Jasper 0
The Lady Eagles took care of Jasper in the 4A bi-district playoffs, improving to 29-10 on the season.
Fairfield will draw the winner of Tuesday’s Lorena-Hillsboro match in the 4A area playoffs later this week.
Mart 3, Rosebud-Lott 1
It proved to be a heck of a catfight, but Mart’s Lady Panthers ended up scratching past the Lady Cougars of Rosebud-Lott, 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-12, in Class 2A bi-district action.
Mart will move on to face second-ranked and defending state champion Crawford in the 2A area round at 7 p.m. Thursday at University High School. Rosebud-Lott, meanwhile, closes out a solid season with a record of 20-14.
Wortham 3, Chilton 0
AXTELL – Wortham dispatched the Lady Pirates, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19, to move on in the 2A playoffs and record its 30th win of the season.
The Lady Bulldogs (30-12) will face the Valley Mills-Itasca winner in the area round.