CRAWFORD — With Tuesday night’s sweep of Rapoport Academy, the No. 2 Crawford volleyball team won its 100th straight district game.
Jeff Coker’s Lady Pirates haven’t lost a district game since 2011.
Think about it. That’s the fall when Baylor’s Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers in an enthralling seven-game World Series.
Coker has seen seven classes graduate since Crawford’s last district loss, only to watch another group of talented players rise through a system that produced a Class 2A state championship last season.
“It just means I’ve had a chance to coach a lot of great kids,” Coker said. “We’ve had a ton of great kids, a great community and great families that work really hard and do everything we ask them to do. Winning games is just a by-product of all that.”
This year’s team has faced some challenges after replacing six players from last year’s championship team. But after the 25-4, 25-5, 25-10 win over Rapoport Academy, the Lady Pirates are rolling toward the playoffs with a 34-5 overall record and a 4-0 record in District 14-2A play.
They’re winning with a balanced squad that’s developed its own unique chemistry. One of the best things they do is share the ball, which means points are coming from a bunch of different places.
“We all just get along really well,” said Crawford junior Peyton Elmore. “We have great chemistry with one another. We all have a love for this game and we try to play for each other, no matter what obstacles come. We give whatever we’ve got because we know we only have a limited amount of time.”
The Lady Pirates grew up watching previous Crawford teams experience a high level of success, and they want to continue the tradition.
“We’ve been working really hard for this as has everyone before us,” said Crawford junior Anne Williams. “So it’s really exciting to see it happen. Sometimes I think we put a little too much pressure on ourselves to go out and be our best. But in the end, we know and our coaches tell us if we play our best that’s all that really matters.”
Freshman Katie Warden led the Lady Pirates with 10 kills against Rapoport Academy while Williams finished with seven and Ana Maddox six. Freshman Lexi Moody set up her teammates well with 31 assists as the Lady Pirates hit 44.1 percent as a team.
“Our setter is new and she’s done such a great job,” Williams said. “I think we have a really strong defense returning from last year. We’ve gotten some really good, big new freshmen, and they’re doing a great job up at the net.”
Perhaps Crawford’s most impressive statistic was its 23 service aces. Maddox led with five while Williams and Camille Ward collected four apiece, but nearly everybody pitched in as eight players had at least one ace.
“We did a really good job of serving tough and aggressive,” Coker said. “Everything was working tonight. I thought our passing was really good. Anytime you pass the ball that well with the hitters we have it makes it real easy.”
The Lady Pirates hope to repeat as state champions, but they understand they’ve got a lot of steps to take before even thinking that far down the road.
“Obviously, our first goal every season is to go out and win our district championship because that usually sets you up with the best-case scenario for the playoffs,” Coker said. “We always start our goals with that. Just staying focused and not letting up is one of the things we’ve worked on. We’ve done a good job of it.”