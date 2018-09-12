They finished last season at No. 1 — state champions, to be precise — and the Crawford Lady Pirates volleyball team hasn’t relinquished that ranking yet this year.
Crawford continues to sit atop the Class 2A rankings of the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll. The Lady Pirates are 25-4 on the year after a sweep of Georgetown East View on Tuesday.
Other area teams dotting the state rankings include Blum at No. 24 in 2A and Fairfield at No. 11 in 4A.
TEXAS GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE VOLLEYBALL POLL
Class 2A
1 Crawford
2 Beckville
3 Iola
4 Kerens
5 Collinsville
6 Amarillo Highland Park
7 Windthorst
8 Leon
9 Brackettville Brackett
10 Bronte
11 Paducah
12 Gorman
13 D'Hanis
14 Snook
15 Veribest
16 Neches
17 Wink
18 Lingleville
19 Round Top-Carmine
20 Timpson
21 Avalon
22 Freer
23 Hawley
24 Blum
T25 Thrall
T25 Sanford-Fritch
Class 3A
1 Denver City
2 Boyd
3 Goliad
4 Callisburg
5 Johnson City
6 Buna
7 Bushland
8 Hardin
9 Friona
10 Prairiland
11 Poth
12 West Rusk
13 New Boston
14 Sonora
15 Brock
16 Commerce
17 Schulenburg
18 Vanderbilt Industrial
19 Scurry-Rosser
20 Georgetown Gateway
21 Nocona
22 Chapel Hill
23 Diboll
24 Tolar
T25 Columbus
T25 Rockdale
Class 4A
1 Glen Rose
2 Huffman Hargrave
3 Decatur
4 Needville
5 Houston Fulshear
6 Farmersville
7 Carthage
8 Fabens
9 Pleasanton
10 Van
11 Fairfield
12 Wills Point
13 Argyle
14 Godley
15 Melissa
16 Caldwell
17 Stephenville
18 Graham
19 Krum
20 La Vernia
21 Liberty
22 Sinton
23 Community
24 Paris North Lamar
T25 Wimberley
T25 La Grange
Class 5A
1 North Richland hills Birdville
2 Canyon Randall
3 Lucas Lovejoy
4 Mission Veterans Memorial
5 Cedar Park
6 El Paso Chapin
7 Frisco Wakeland
8 Denton
9 Aledo
10 Wichita Falls Rider
11 Frisco Centennial
12 Fort Worth Boswell
13 Lubbock Cooper
14 Richmond Foster
15 Lindale
16 El Paso El Dorado
17 Gregory-Portland
18 Amarillo
19 Hutto
20 San Antonio Highlands
21 Princeton
22 Donna
23 Sulphur Springs
24 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
25 Dripping Springs
Class 6A
1 Conroe The Woodlands
2 Trophy Club Byron Nelson
3 Plano West
4 New Braunfels Canyon
5 Copperas Cove
6 El Paso Coronado
7 Southlake Carroll
8 Coppell
9 McKinney Boyd
10 Fort Bend Ridge Point
11 San Antonio Clark
12 Flower Mound
13 Keller
14 Katy Cinco Ranch
15 Waxahachie
16 Laredo Alexander
17 San Antonio Brandeis
18 Prosper
19 Austin Westlake
20 McAllen Memorial
21 Schertz Clemens
22 Laredo United
23 Richmond George Ranch
24 Garland Sachse
T25 Klein
T25 Weatherford
T25 Klein Collins
T25 Denton Guyer
T25 Conroe Oak Ridge
T25 Austin Lake Travis
T25 Conroe College Park