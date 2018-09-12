Crawford Archer City (copy)
The Crawford Lady Pirates — the defending state champions — remain atop the TGCA state poll with a 25-4 record.

They finished last season at No. 1 — state champions, to be precise — and the Crawford Lady Pirates volleyball team hasn’t relinquished that ranking yet this year.

Crawford continues to sit atop the Class 2A rankings of the Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll. The Lady Pirates are 25-4 on the year after a sweep of Georgetown East View on Tuesday.

Other area teams dotting the state rankings include Blum at No. 24 in 2A and Fairfield at No. 11 in 4A.

TEXAS GIRLS COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE VOLLEYBALL POLL

Class 2A

1 Crawford

2 Beckville

3 Iola

4 Kerens

5 Collinsville

6 Amarillo Highland Park

7 Windthorst

8 Leon

9 Brackettville Brackett

10 Bronte

11 Paducah

12 Gorman

13 D'Hanis

14 Snook

15 Veribest

16 Neches

17 Wink

18 Lingleville

19 Round Top-Carmine

20 Timpson

21 Avalon

22 Freer

23 Hawley

24 Blum

T25 Thrall

T25 Sanford-Fritch

Class 3A

1 Denver City

2 Boyd

3 Goliad

4 Callisburg

5 Johnson City

6 Buna

7 Bushland

8 Hardin

9 Friona

10 Prairiland

11 Poth

12 West Rusk

13 New Boston

14 Sonora

15 Brock

16 Commerce

17 Schulenburg

18 Vanderbilt Industrial

19 Scurry-Rosser

20 Georgetown Gateway

21 Nocona

22 Chapel Hill

23 Diboll

24 Tolar

T25 Columbus

T25 Rockdale

Class 4A

1 Glen Rose

2 Huffman Hargrave

3 Decatur

4 Needville

5 Houston Fulshear

6 Farmersville

7 Carthage

8 Fabens

9 Pleasanton

10 Van

11 Fairfield

12 Wills Point

13 Argyle

14 Godley

15 Melissa

16 Caldwell

17 Stephenville

18 Graham

19 Krum

20 La Vernia

21 Liberty

22 Sinton

23 Community

24 Paris North Lamar

T25 Wimberley

T25 La Grange

Class 5A

1 North Richland hills Birdville

2 Canyon Randall

3 Lucas Lovejoy

4 Mission Veterans Memorial

5 Cedar Park

6 El Paso Chapin

7 Frisco Wakeland

8 Denton

9 Aledo

10 Wichita Falls Rider

11 Frisco Centennial

12 Fort Worth Boswell

13 Lubbock Cooper

14 Richmond Foster

15 Lindale

16 El Paso El Dorado

17 Gregory-Portland

18 Amarillo

19 Hutto

20 San Antonio Highlands

21 Princeton

22 Donna

23 Sulphur Springs

24 Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

25 Dripping Springs

Class 6A

1 Conroe The Woodlands

2 Trophy Club Byron Nelson

3 Plano West

4 New Braunfels Canyon

5 Copperas Cove

6 El Paso Coronado

7 Southlake Carroll

8 Coppell

9 McKinney Boyd

10 Fort Bend Ridge Point

11 San Antonio Clark

12 Flower Mound

13 Keller

14 Katy Cinco Ranch

15 Waxahachie

16 Laredo Alexander

17 San Antonio Brandeis

18 Prosper

19 Austin Westlake

20 McAllen Memorial

21 Schertz Clemens

22 Laredo United

23 Richmond George Ranch

24 Garland Sachse

T25 Klein

T25 Weatherford

T25 Klein Collins

T25 Denton Guyer

T25 Conroe Oak Ridge

T25 Austin Lake Travis

T25 Conroe College Park

