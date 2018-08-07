Jeff Coker knew last year would be impossible to ignore.
Coker’s Crawford volleyball team put on an unforgettable magic show in winning the program’s first-ever state championship in 2017. But last year was last year, and another season is dawning. So, then, what’s the play here – should Crawford try to remember that epic season or forget it altogether?
“I think there’s definitely a balance,” Coker said. “We’ve talked, you can’t repeat anything, because we haven’t done anything yet. And you can’t defend anything, because nobody will ever be able to take away what you did last year. So, it’s the same process all over again – just trying to be great every day, being the best at the things you can do.”
There are some inherent lasting benefits to winning a state title, though. The Lady Pirates played 53 matches last year, including seven on the pressure-packed stage of the postseason. That’s a lot of extra playing time, a lot of experience that can’t be duplicated.
Coker doesn’t have to tell players like junior hitters Ana Maddox or Anne Williams or senior libero Camille Ward what level of play is required to reach the state tournament. They already know.
“There’s no replacement for experience,” Coker said. “You can try to explain things the best you can, but until they’ve experienced it fully, they don’t really understand. That group of juniors and seniors, they’ve been through a tough playoff loss two years ago, and they’ve obviously seen the joys of winning a state championship. So they’ve run the gamut of different experiences.”
Several of Crawford’s leaders from last year’s squad will spend this fall on college campuses, including hitters Morgan Claxton and Baylee Griffith and setter Haley Vaughn, an Angelo State signee. Vaughn was the Super Centex Co-Player of the Year and a MaxPreps All-American, and naturally leaves a gaping void.
Coker may end up filling that hole with two players. He said that freshman Lexi Moody will definitely see action at setter, but also likes what he’s seen out of junior Hannah Morton, a move-in from Normangee. “We may end up running a 6-2,” said Coker, referring to an alignment that consists of both a back-row setter and a front-row setter and utilizes frequent substitutions.
Whoever doles out the majority of the sets, they’ll certainly want to target Williams as much as possible. The junior multi-sport star has started for Crawford since her freshman year, and seemed to defy gravity at the state tournament, when she blasted 30 kills and scooped up 32 digs in the Lady Pirates’ two wins, over Archer City and Iola.
“Anne Williams is going to have a big year,” Coker said. “I’m so impressed with her leadership and the way she has come out in practice, just looking to start off where she finished up last year. She had probably her two best matches of the year at the state tournament, and in scrimmages she’s been hitting .300 to .400, so we’re expecting big things. I just need her to take a deep breath sometimes and relax, not put too much pressure on herself.”
Williams won’t have to carry the load alone. Crawford’s roster features three freshmen among its collection of battle-tested veterans, and Coker believes that he’ll have multiple players step up in big ways this year.
“We’ll definitely spread the ball around,” Coker said. “At this level, you have to if you want to advance. We’ve got some young kids, some new hitters and new faces in new places, so we’ll be experimenting some. But I think with the leadership we have from the older bunch, we’re set up for a good year.”