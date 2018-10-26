When Lauren Nichols took over as Moody’s head volleyball coach this season, she didn’t have to wonder if the Lady Bearcats could win. They’d done that already.
What she really wanted to know was this – could they handle adversity? Could they dig themselves out of a hole?
Check, and check.
Every team is tested at some point, and that’s been no different for 13th-ranked Moody, the champion of District 16-2A. So far, the Lady Bearcats seem to be acing those tests.
“These girls are very good at picking each other up,” Nichols said. “If they have a bad game, or a bad pass, they say, ‘Hey, we’ve got your back, let’s fix it, don’t worry about it.’ They’re really good at shaking off mistakes and moving on to the next play.”
That’s the type of resolve that could serve Moody well in the playoffs. Beginning Monday, the competition level jumps higher than the referee’s above-the-net perch, as the UIL state playoffs commence.
Moody’s playoff journey will begin with a 2A bi-district clash against Hubbard, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Waco High.
Nichols’ said her message to her team has been to respect – but not fear – every opponent it plays. That goes double for the postseason.
“That’s been our mindset all year,” she said. “The teams that go the furthest are the ones that definitely believe in themselves. We’ve got a talented group, but we can’t take that for granted. I tell the girls, everyone is in the playoffs for a reason.”
Moody is blessed with some good size at the middle blocker spot. No, really. That’s where Jaylah Good resides, a 6-foot-1 powerful hitter and netminder who has been a catalyst to both Moody’s defensive and offensive alignments.
But Good doesn’t have to do all the heavy lifting. Fellow seniors Allison Lantz, Liz Perkins and Canyon Hughes are consistent, veteran presences who could make this a postseason to remember in Moody.
“Coming in, I knew they were talented and athletic,” Nichols said. “But it’s the work ethic, the heart, that’s what ultimately will take you far.”
Here’s a look at five other Central Texas teams that could make a run at the UIL state tournament in Garland.
Blum (25-13): A state tournament team last season, the Bobcats appear more balanced this year and less reliant on one player. Emma Rodriguez and Savannah May both have topped 150 kills on the year.
Crawford (36-5): Despite graduating one of the program’s all-time greats in setter Haley Vaughn, the defending 2A state champs still possess as much pop as ever. Junior Anne Williams can take over matches when she gets hot, and freshman Lexi Moody has emerged as a budding star as the new setter.
West (31-11): Though the Lady Trojans had a years-long district winning streak snapped this year, they still managed to put another district championship flag on the wall. They won their final nine matches of the regular season.
Mexia (31-4): Ranked eighth in Class 4A, the LadyCats, behind big hitters like Baileah Thompson, dropped only 16 sets all season. They swept their way through District 19-4A, including taking both meetings with a 28-win team in Fairfield.
Lorena (32-11): The Lady Leopards will get defensive with you. They’ve tallied 130 blocks and 1,788 digs as a team, with six players totaling more than 100 digs apiece, led by libero Mackenzie Smith (630).