A plethora of area volleyball players have earned all-state status from the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Class 2A honorees from the area included Bremond’s Alvyia Peralez and Crawford’s Lexi Moody, Camille Ward and Anne Williams.
In Class 1A, Abbott’s Rachel Kallus and Allison Wolf, along with Blum’s Emma Rodriguez and Kylie Sanders, won recognition.
On the 3A side, West’s Hallie King made the all-state squad, along with Troy’s Alexis Tippit and Molly Tomlin.
In 4A, the all-state group consisted of China Spring’s Raelynn Faulkner and Lorena’s McKenzie Tuyo.
There were no all-state winners from the area in either 5A or 6A. The Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Team is expected to be announced later this month.