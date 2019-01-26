Several Central Texas players gained acclaim on the annual Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Volleyball Team.
Wortham’s Ashley Mao nabbed first-team honors in Class 2A, while Blum’s Savannah May and Emma Rodriguez both made the first team in 1A.
Mao, a senior middle blocker, ripped 463 kills and made 132 blocks for Wortham during the 2018 season. Rodriguez had 500 kills and 601 digs for Blum, while May tallied 441 kills and 50 blocks.
In 2A, Wortham’s Hallie Fautt and Jade Hamilton made the second team. Crawford’s Camille Ward was a third-team honoree at libero. Crawford’s Ana Maddox, Anne Williams, Katie Warden and Lexi Moody all made the honorable mention list, as did Moody’s Jaylah Good and Canyon Hughes, Rosebud-Lott’s Clara Coker, and Bremond’s Lyndsie McBride.
In 1A, Blum’s Mattie Rosenboom and Kylie Sanders made honorable mention, along with Aquilla’s Rylee Hennig.
Teague’s Destanee Roblow was an honorable mention choice in 3A.
In Class 4A, Lorena’s McKenzie Tuyo and Kynlee Bartosh both garnered third-team all-state status. Honorable mention picks included China Spring’s Alaina Wilson and Raelynn Faulkner, Fairfield’s Braden Bossier, Mexia’s Baleigh Thompson and Wayneshia Daily, and Robinson’s Taylor Strain and Kaegan Walker.
In Class 6A, Midway junior setter and Texas Tech commit Reese Rhodes was an honorable mention all-stater.