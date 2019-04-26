In some ways, Waco High triple jumper Montierra Warren is just now beginning her track and field career.
Warren, a senior, earned a trip to the Class 4A state meet in the triple jump as a junior at La Vega a year ago and has already set the Waco High school record in the triple this season. But, until recently, her attention was divided between her first love, basketball, and the field event at which she has excelled.
Even when hoops season ended in February, she wasn’t ready to move on. She admits she was undecided whether or not to come out for the Lions’ track team.
“She really wasn’t going to jump,” Waco High assistant track coach Ricky Torres said. “It took a little bit of convincing because we knew what she had done. Me and Coach (Tevin) Reese had talked to her. She was a little bit late coming out. She’s come to a realization with that. She takes a while to warm up to people. I think that’s why she didn’t want to participate at first.”
Warren posted a mark of 38 feet, 4.5 inches to win a bronze medal in 4A last spring. Waco High coach Jeff Bray, Torres and Reese all sensed that might only be the starting point for her potential.
With a strong base of experience from La Vega, the Waco High coaches began fine tuning Warren’s technique in the multiple phases of the triple jump. Torres said Warren is very coachable and their work paid off quickly. In just her second meet of the season, Warren notched a 40-foot jump at Joshua High School on March 22.
A week later, she came close to matching that performance by going 39-7.75 at the Texas Relays.
“Forty is really the magic mark for girl jumpers,” Torres said. “So when she popped 40 at the Joshua meet, it opened a lot of eyes. In track, it’s almost like, ‘Maybe you had a good day, or it was a bad measurement. We need to see it again.’ We went to Texas Relays and there were some recruiters in the stands. So when she went 39-7, 39-7, on two jumps, they were like, ‘Hold on!’”
Warren has attracted the attention of Division I college programs, including Stephen F. Austin, where she is scheduled to visit later this weekend.
But first, Warren will try to earn a return trip to the state meet, this time in 6A. She will compete in the 6A Region II meet on Saturday at Midway.
“I’m just going to work and learn how to do my landing so I can get 41,” Warren said. “I want to get 41 at regionals and to try to win state, but I know it’s going to be hard.”
Warren is focused on improving her landing because both of her 40-foot jumps this season have come despite the fact that she finished straight up. Torres said if she can pick up her feet, she can maximize her distance.
“We’ve focused a lot more on details this year,” Torres said. “We know she can jump, we know she’s powerful.”
Warren is currently tied for the 12th best triple jump by a high school woman in the United States this season at 40-4, which is also about a foot behind Wortham jumper Tiffany Morton’s all-time Central Texas record of 41-5.25. But her chief competitor, Mansfield Lake Ridge senior Jasmine Moore, owns the top jump in the nation at 43-5.
Moore will compete in the 6A Region I meet this weekend, while Warren has the top mark going into the 6A Region II meet at Midway.
Torres said he’s looking forward to seeing what Warren will do when facing the best jumpers in the region and possibly the state.
“The thing about her is she’s real calm, cool, collected,” Torres said. “She doesn’t get rattled. We’ve competed against some pretty good girls and they’ve pushed her and she doesn’t get intimidated. I really want to see her have a rabbit, somebody to go chase.”