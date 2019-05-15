Vanguard recently held a signing ceremony for four of its athletes who signed this year.
Carter Klepper, a multi-sport athlete for the Vikings, will focus on track and field in college, as he signed to compete at Southwestern University in Georgetown.
Elijah Wade will also compete in track and field in college, inking his letter of intent with Trinity University in San Antonio. Bailey Lou Connell will head to Samford University on a cheerleading scholarship.
Also on hand for the ceremony was Super Centex volleyball star Kendee Hilliard, who signed last fall with Division I Illinois State.