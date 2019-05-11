CLASS 1A
|Girls Discus
|Keegan Coble, Jonesboro
|2nd
|145-9
|Boys 3,200-Meter Run
|Klay Howard, Covington
|3rd
|9:50.42
|Gerardo Cipres, Covington
|9th
|10:48.53
|Girls Long Jump
|Vivi Benitez, Iredell
|2nd
|16-9 3/4
|Taylor Doyle, Evant
|7th
|15-6 1/2
|Girls High Jump
|Rylee Hennig, Aquilla
|2nd
|5-4
|Amy Pritchard, Evant
|7th-T
|4-10
|Amaya Brown, Coolidge
|7th-T
|4-10
|Boys High Jump
|Jeremiah Marwitz, Evant
|8th
|5-10
|Girls Shot Put
|Keegan Coble, Jonesboro
|2nd
|40-3 3/4
|Girls Triple Jump
|Vivi Benitez, Iredell
|2nd
|35-4
|Girls 4x100 Relay
|Blum: Mattie Rosenboom, Harley Scott, Emma Rodriguez, Monica Jimenez, Callan Thornell, Hope Munn
|5th
|51.62
|Boys 4x100 Relay
|Coolidge: Colton Carter, Jordan Brown, Skyler Hayes, TJ Hoover, Roderick Busby, Davion Mack
|3rd
|43.93
|Blum: Koby Clinkscales, Trey Bullard, Elias Rios, Chris Matlock, Coltin Gonzales, Ryley Bitticks
|8th
|44.92
|Girls 800-Meter Run
|Sofia Stalker, Abbott
|4th
|2:28.00
|Amy Pritchard, Evant
|8th
|2:32.57
|Boys 800-Meter Run
|Nathan Galuppo, Abbott
|1st
|1:57.63
|Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
|Vivi Benitez, Iredell
|1st
|15.74
|Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
|Morgan Whitfield, Iredell
|2nd
|14.63
|Brenner Martin, Penelope
|3rd
|15.06
|Boys 100-Meter Dash
|Jordan Brown, Coolidge
|5th
|11.27
|Girls 4x200 Relay
|Blum: Mattie Rosenboom, Harley Scott, Emma Rodriguez, Monica Jimenez, Callan Thornell
|2nd
|1:49.66
|Coolidge: Nataezia Hatton, Tionna Kirven, Tamia Hoover, Amaya Brown, Sofia Ortiz, Jillian Ketscherousk
|5th
|1:50.86
|Boys 4x200 Relay
|Blum: Trey Bullard, Elias Rios, Ryley Bitticks, Chris Matlock, Koby Clinkscales
|3rd
|1:32.05
|Coolidge: Colton Carter, Juan Acevedo, Skyler Hayes, TJ Hoover, Jordan Brown, Davion Mack
|8th
|1:34.27
|Girls 400-Meter Dash
|Taylor Doyle, Evant
|3rd
|59.70
|Boys 400-Meter Dash
|Jeremiah Marwitz, Evant
|4th
|51.30
|Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
|Rachel Kallus, Abbott
|1st
|47.12
|Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
|Morgan Whitfield, Iredell
|1st
|39.63
|Girls 200-Meter Dash
|Taylor Doyle, Evant
|5th
|26.21
|Tiona Kirven, Coolidge
|8th
|26.83
|Boys 1,600-Meter Run
|Klay Howard, Covington
|5th
|4:36.59
|Girls 4x400 Relay
|Blum: Harley Scott, Madison Rowland, Monica Jimenez, Emma Rodriguez, Kylie Sanders, Callan Thornell
|3rd
|4:10.87
|Evant: Amy Pritchard, Zulma Obideo, Cassie Myers, Taylor Doyle, Emma Martin, Emiliegh Burton
|8th
|4:21.49
|Aquilla: Lesley Gerik, Jordyn Barsh, Rylee Hennig, Hannah Huffhines, Hannah Linares
|9th
|4:22.10
|Boys 4x400 Relay
|Blum: Rodrigo Lopez, Ryley Bitticks, Coltin Gonzales, Chris Matlock, Koby Clinkscales
|4th
|3:32.93
|Evant: Colton McCann, Pedro Diaz, Justin Williams, Jeremiah Marwitz, Ethan Hightower, Cristian Dominguez
|9th
|3:37.63
CLASS 2A
|Girls 3,200-Meter Run
|Dawsen Holly, Crawford
|8th
|12:54.23
|Girls Discus
|Ashlyn Zander, Bosqueville
|6th
|105-8
|Girls Pole Vault
|Camille Ward, Crawford
|2nd
|12-3
|Girls Shot Put
|Danielle Noble, Marlin
|7th
|35-5 1/4
|Boys Shot Put
|Jace Navarro, Valley Mills
|7th
|48-4
|Girls 4x100 Relay
|Marlin: Kendra Hayes, Aniya Williams, Taliyah Davis, Danielle Noble, Kendria Trotter, Charlesetta Lewis
|3rd
|49.24
|Boys 800-Meter Run
|Luke Hayes, Bosqueville
|6th
|2:02.86
|Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
|Tate Abel, Crawford
|8th
|15.72
|Girls 100-Meter Dash
|Torrey Lee, Rapoport
|7th
|12.69
|Boys 100-Meter Dash
|Marcell Estell, Bosqueville
|4th
|10.92
|Girls 4x200 Relay
|Marlin: Kendra Hayes, Danielle Noble, Aniya Williams, Taliyah Davis, Diamond McCraw, Rubiniqua Hays
|5th
|1:45.54
|Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
|Tate Abel, Crawford
|8th
|41.02
|Boys 200-Meter Dash
|Marcell Estell, Bosqueville
|3rd
|22.16
|Girls 1,600-Meter Run
|Dakota Cassidy, Meridian
|5th
|5:28.88
|Hannah Dillard, Valley Mills
|6th
|5:28.97
|Dawsen Holly, Crawford
|9th
|5:47.67
CLASS 3A
|Girls Long Jump
|Alexis Tippit, Troy
|2nd
|18-4
|Girls Shot Put
|Audrey Lillard, McGregor
|7th
|36-5
|Boys 3,200-Meter Run
|Randy Canady, Groesbeck
|9th
|10:06.79
|Boys Shot Put
|Shawntay Owens, Whitney
|9th
|46-10
|Girls High Jump
|Mara Hering, McGregor
|1st
|5-6
|Girls Pole Vault
|Sutton Finney, Clifton
|2nd
|11-6
|Rachel Ramirez, Troy
|9th
|8-6
|Girls Triple Jump
|Alexis Tippit, Troy
|3rd
|37-9
|Makayla Pavelka, West
|6th
|36-2 1/2
|Boys Triple Jump
|Kadrian Hammond, Cameron Yoe
|7th
|43-11 1/4
|Boys Discus
|Callyn Harris, Cameron Yoe
|7th
|136-4
|Boys 800-Meter Run
|Clayton Raines, Clifton
|7th
|2:00.00
|Girls 100-Meter Dash
|Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe
|8th
|12.63
|Boys 100-Meter Dash
|Davion Bynaum, Cameron Yoe
|1st
|10.51
|Girls 200-Meter Dash
|Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe
|7th
|25.889
|Boys 200-Meter Dash
|Za’Korien Spikes, Cameron Yoe
|6th
|22.76
|Boys 1,600-Meter Run
|Randy Canady, Groesbeck
|8th
|4:38.14
|Boys 4x400 Relay
|McGregor: Tanner Ledesma, Gabe Koerth, Deondre Parker, Jhobe Smith, Preston Forsburg, Adolfo Palma
|7th
|3:26.64
|Clifton: Clayton Raines, Jackson Phillips, T.J. Ferch, Israel Pina, Josh Ramsey, Everrett Sadler
|8th
|3:30.92
CLASS 4A
|Boys Long Jump
|Terance Hogan, La Vega
|9th
|20-6 1/2
|Girls Shot Put
|Haley Phillips, Fairfield
|5th
|39-11 1/2
|Boys Shot Put
|Jashaughn Hatcher, Fairfield
|2nd
|50-8
|Girls High Jump
|McKayla Pack, China Spring
|8th
|5-0
|Boys Pole Vault
|Kyle Stifflemire, Gatesville
|5th
|14-6
|Girls Discus
|Sage Carson, Gatesville
|8th
|102-9
|Girls Pole Vault
|Jordan Morse, Gatesville
|5th
|11-0
|Boys Triple Jump
|Daylon Williams, La Vega
|3rd
|45-7
|Boys 4x100 Relay
|La Vega: Demarr Hayes, Terance Hogan, Quintaveon Mason, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Jai’Bryan Bouye, Daylon Williams
|1st
|41.1
|Girls 800-Meter Run
|Morgan Coleman, Fairfield
|3rd
|2:19.32
|Kailey Sykora, Lorena
|7th
|2:26.11
|Boys 4x200 Relay
|La Vega: Terance Hogan, Sol’Dreveon Degrate, Quintaveon Mason, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Jai’Bryan Bouye, Demarr Hayes
|1st
|1:25.80
|Girls 400-Meter Dash
|Talayssia Sanders, Connally
|7th
|59.68
|Boys 400-Meter Dash
|Peyton Hofferichter, China Spring
|2nd
|48.64
|Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
|Timothy Carr, La Vega
|4th
|38.98
|Boys 200-Meter Dash
|A.J. Polk, Fairfield
|9th
|22.48
|Girls 4x400 Relay
|Fairfield: Jamesha Fields, Iesha Jenkins, Carsyn Cox, Morgan Coleman, Ava Grecu, Michelle Castillo
|8th
|4:09.21
|Boys 4x400 Relay
|La Vega: Deoveyea Jackson, Quintaveon Mason, Jeffrey Nickerson, Sol’Dreveon Degrate, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Terance Hogan
|1st
|3:18.08
CLASS 6A
|Girls Triple Jump
|Montierra Warren, Waco High
|6th
|39-3 1/4
|Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
|Lance Jones, Midway
|7th
|38.22
|WHEELCHAIR DIVISION
|Boys Shot Put
|Joshua Parrish, Midway
|8th
|16-2 1/2
|Boys 100-Meter Dash
|Joshua Parrish, Midway
|9th
|25.20