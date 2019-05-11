CLASS 1A

Girls Discus
Keegan Coble, Jonesboro2nd145-9
Boys 3,200-Meter Run
Klay Howard, Covington3rd9:50.42
Gerardo Cipres, Covington9th10:48.53
Girls Long Jump
Vivi Benitez, Iredell2nd16-9 3/4
Taylor Doyle, Evant7th15-6 1/2
Girls High Jump
Rylee Hennig, Aquilla2nd5-4
Amy Pritchard, Evant7th-T4-10
Amaya Brown, Coolidge7th-T4-10
Boys High Jump
Jeremiah Marwitz, Evant8th5-10
Girls Shot Put
Keegan Coble, Jonesboro2nd40-3 3/4
Girls Triple Jump
Vivi Benitez, Iredell2nd35-4
Girls 4x100 Relay
Blum: Mattie Rosenboom, Harley Scott, Emma Rodriguez, Monica Jimenez, Callan Thornell, Hope Munn5th51.62
Boys 4x100 Relay
Coolidge: Colton Carter, Jordan Brown, Skyler Hayes, TJ Hoover, Roderick Busby, Davion Mack3rd43.93
Blum: Koby Clinkscales, Trey Bullard, Elias Rios, Chris Matlock, Coltin Gonzales, Ryley Bitticks8th44.92
Girls 800-Meter Run
Sofia Stalker, Abbott4th2:28.00
Amy Pritchard, Evant8th2:32.57
Boys 800-Meter Run
Nathan Galuppo, Abbott1st1:57.63
Girls 100-Meter Hurdles
Vivi Benitez, Iredell1st15.74
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
Morgan Whitfield, Iredell2nd14.63
Brenner Martin, Penelope3rd15.06
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Jordan Brown, Coolidge5th11.27
Girls 4x200 Relay
Blum: Mattie Rosenboom, Harley Scott, Emma Rodriguez, Monica Jimenez, Callan Thornell2nd1:49.66
Coolidge: Nataezia Hatton, Tionna Kirven, Tamia Hoover, Amaya Brown, Sofia Ortiz, Jillian Ketscherousk5th1:50.86
Boys 4x200 Relay
Blum: Trey Bullard, Elias Rios, Ryley Bitticks, Chris Matlock, Koby Clinkscales3rd1:32.05
Coolidge: Colton Carter, Juan Acevedo, Skyler Hayes, TJ Hoover, Jordan Brown, Davion Mack8th1:34.27
Girls 400-Meter Dash
Taylor Doyle, Evant3rd59.70
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Jeremiah Marwitz, Evant4th51.30
Girls 300-Meter Hurdles
Rachel Kallus, Abbott1st47.12
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Morgan Whitfield, Iredell1st39.63
Girls 200-Meter Dash
Taylor Doyle, Evant5th26.21
Tiona Kirven, Coolidge8th26.83
Boys 1,600-Meter Run
Klay Howard, Covington5th4:36.59
Girls 4x400 Relay
Blum: Harley Scott, Madison Rowland, Monica Jimenez, Emma Rodriguez, Kylie Sanders, Callan Thornell3rd4:10.87
Evant: Amy Pritchard, Zulma Obideo, Cassie Myers, Taylor Doyle, Emma Martin, Emiliegh Burton8th4:21.49
Aquilla: Lesley Gerik, Jordyn Barsh, Rylee Hennig, Hannah Huffhines, Hannah Linares9th4:22.10
Boys 4x400 Relay
Blum: Rodrigo Lopez, Ryley Bitticks, Coltin Gonzales, Chris Matlock, Koby Clinkscales4th3:32.93
Evant: Colton McCann, Pedro Diaz, Justin Williams, Jeremiah Marwitz, Ethan Hightower, Cristian Dominguez9th3:37.63

CLASS 2A

Girls 3,200-Meter Run
Dawsen Holly, Crawford8th12:54.23
Girls Discus
Ashlyn Zander, Bosqueville6th105-8
Girls Pole Vault
Camille Ward, Crawford2nd12-3
Girls Shot Put
Danielle Noble, Marlin7th35-5 1/4
Boys Shot Put
Jace Navarro, Valley Mills7th48-4
Girls 4x100 Relay
Marlin: Kendra Hayes, Aniya Williams, Taliyah Davis, Danielle Noble, Kendria Trotter, Charlesetta Lewis3rd49.24
Boys 800-Meter Run
Luke Hayes, Bosqueville6th2:02.86
Boys 110-Meter Hurdles
Tate Abel, Crawford8th15.72
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Torrey Lee, Rapoport7th12.69
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Marcell Estell, Bosqueville4th10.92
Girls 4x200 Relay
Marlin: Kendra Hayes, Danielle Noble, Aniya Williams, Taliyah Davis, Diamond McCraw, Rubiniqua Hays5th1:45.54
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Tate Abel, Crawford8th41.02
Boys 200-Meter Dash
Marcell Estell, Bosqueville3rd22.16
Girls 1,600-Meter Run
Dakota Cassidy, Meridian5th5:28.88
Hannah Dillard, Valley Mills6th5:28.97
Dawsen Holly, Crawford9th5:47.67

CLASS 3A

Girls Long Jump
Alexis Tippit, Troy2nd18-4
Girls Shot Put
Audrey Lillard, McGregor7th36-5
Boys 3,200-Meter Run
Randy Canady, Groesbeck9th10:06.79
Boys Shot Put
Shawntay Owens, Whitney9th46-10
Girls High Jump
Mara Hering, McGregor1st5-6
Girls Pole Vault
Sutton Finney, Clifton2nd11-6
Rachel Ramirez, Troy9th8-6
Girls Triple Jump
Alexis Tippit, Troy3rd37-9
Makayla Pavelka, West6th36-2 1/2
Boys Triple Jump
Kadrian Hammond, Cameron Yoe7th43-11 1/4
Boys Discus
Callyn Harris, Cameron Yoe7th136-4
Boys 800-Meter Run
Clayton Raines, Clifton7th2:00.00
Girls 100-Meter Dash
Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe8th12.63
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Davion Bynaum, Cameron Yoe1st10.51
Girls 200-Meter Dash
Brandi Drake, Cameron Yoe7th25.889
Boys 200-Meter Dash
Za’Korien Spikes, Cameron Yoe6th22.76
Boys 1,600-Meter Run
Randy Canady, Groesbeck8th4:38.14
Boys 4x400 Relay
McGregor: Tanner Ledesma, Gabe Koerth, Deondre Parker, Jhobe Smith, Preston Forsburg, Adolfo Palma7th3:26.64
Clifton: Clayton Raines, Jackson Phillips, T.J. Ferch, Israel Pina, Josh Ramsey, Everrett Sadler8th3:30.92

CLASS 4A

Boys Long Jump
Terance Hogan, La Vega9th20-6 1/2
Girls Shot Put
Haley Phillips, Fairfield5th39-11 1/2
Boys Shot Put
Jashaughn Hatcher, Fairfield2nd50-8
Girls High Jump
McKayla Pack, China Spring8th5-0
Boys Pole Vault
Kyle Stifflemire, Gatesville5th14-6
Girls Discus
Sage Carson, Gatesville8th102-9
Girls Pole Vault
Jordan Morse, Gatesville5th11-0
Boys Triple Jump
Daylon Williams, La Vega3rd45-7
Boys 4x100 Relay
La Vega: Demarr Hayes, Terance Hogan, Quintaveon Mason, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Jai’Bryan Bouye, Daylon Williams1st41.1
Girls 800-Meter Run
Morgan Coleman, Fairfield3rd2:19.32
Kailey Sykora, Lorena7th2:26.11
Boys 4x200 Relay
La Vega: Terance Hogan, Sol’Dreveon Degrate, Quintaveon Mason, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Jai’Bryan Bouye, Demarr Hayes1st1:25.80
Girls 400-Meter Dash
Talayssia Sanders, Connally7th59.68
Boys 400-Meter Dash
Peyton Hofferichter, China Spring2nd48.64
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Timothy Carr, La Vega4th38.98
Boys 200-Meter Dash
A.J. Polk, Fairfield9th22.48
Girls 4x400 Relay
Fairfield: Jamesha Fields, Iesha Jenkins, Carsyn Cox, Morgan Coleman, Ava Grecu, Michelle Castillo8th4:09.21
Boys 4x400 Relay
La Vega: Deoveyea Jackson, Quintaveon Mason, Jeffrey Nickerson, Sol’Dreveon Degrate, Jesse Majors-Sterling, Terance Hogan1st3:18.08

CLASS 6A

Girls Triple Jump
Montierra Warren, Waco High6th39-3 1/4
Boys 300-Meter Hurdles
Lance Jones, Midway7th38.22
WHEELCHAIR DIVISION
Boys Shot Put
Joshua Parrish, Midway8th16-2 1/2
Boys 100-Meter Dash
Joshua Parrish, Midway9th25.20

