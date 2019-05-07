The Eagle Christian Academy boys’ 4x200-meter relay team sprinted to a gold medal at the TAPPS State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Eagles’ relay foursome, including Ben Hampton, Caleb Howard, Seth Collier and Jonah Williams, got the baton around in 1:36.12, .37 of a second ahead of second place Wichita Falls Notre Dame Catholic, for the 1A title.
The 4x200 relay earned one of four medals for Eagle Christian Academy. Williams finished second in the boys’ 100 and 200, and Gracie Aardahl finished third in the girls’ 100.
Live Oak sophomore Wyatt Tyson claimed silver medals in both the discus and shot put in 3A. Tyson hurled the discus 134-0, 12 feet better than his regional mark, and heaved the shot 44-2 1/2, just 1 1/2 inches short of his regional championship distance.
Falcons freshman Claire Hansard won the silver medal in the 300 hurdles and bronze in the 100 hurdles. She clocked a personal record of 50.65 in the 300 hurdles and finished the 100 hurdles in 17.87.
Vanguard seniors Carter Klepper and Elijah Wade each claimed silver in the boys’ 4A state meet. Klepper finished second in the high jump by clearing 6-4 and Wade was second in the triple jump at 44-1 1/4.