Crawford runner Dawsen Holly won the 2,000-meter steeplechase in the 17-18 women’s division at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics on Monday in Sacramento, Calif.
Holly competes for Central Texas X-Treme, a local running club which has produced an All-American (a top eight finisher at the Junior Olympics) for seven consecutive years. The club consists of runners from Crawford, Valley Mills and McGregor.
Holly got out to a strong start, but was challenged for the first 800 meters of the race, holding a slim one or two-second lead. But she gradually picked up steam and put the race out of reach in the final 400 meters or so. She finished with a time of 7:45.17.