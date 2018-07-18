SAN ANTONIO – Three track and field athletes from Crawford and Valley Mills have qualified for the upcoming USA Track and Field National Junior Olympics.
Competing at a recent regional qualifying meet in San Antonio, Dawsen Holly, Avagrace Warner and Sarah Love all put together their best efforts of the season to qualify for nationals. They’re all members of the Central Texas X-Treme Track Club.
Holly, competing in the girls 15-16 division, finished second in the 2,000-meter steeplechase and third in the 3,000, lowering her personal best times by 28 and 30 seconds, respectively. Love shaved 20 seconds from her previous meet in the 3,000 in the girls 13-14 division, finishing fifth and making nationals.
Warner competed in the discus, shot put and javelin in the girls 13-14 class. She was sixth going into the final throw in the javelin when she unleashed her best heave of the day, vaulting up to second place and punching her national ticket.
Also competing at the meet were Addisen Weaver, who finished sixth in the girls 15-16 steeplechase in her debut race in that event, and Meghan Kevil, who was running at a personal-best pace in the 15-16 girls 3,000 when she was bumped by another runner and fell to the track. She ended up finishing seventh.
The National Junior Olympics will be held July 22-29 in Greensboro, N.C.