COLLEGE STATION – Central Texas won’t be bringing home any gold medals from the UIL state tennis tournament this year.
Area players went 3-7 in state quarterfinal singles and doubles matches on Thursday. But the three entries that advanced to the semifinals couldn’t keep their runs going on to Friday’s finals.
Moody’s boys doubles team of Jacob Arida and Cody Stone busted out to one of the best starts of any Centex state qualifier. Arida and Stone dominated in their quarterfinal match against Linden-Kildare’s team of Chase Bynum and Adrian Peterson, winning, 6-0, 6-2.
However, Arida and Stone then encountered a tough team from powerhouse Mason in the semifinals, and Kyle Montoya and Slone Stultz came away with a 6-2, 6-3 win over the Moody duo.
Groesbeck’s Hannah DeFriend opened her run in Class 3A girls singles in style. DeFriend, making her third state appearance, waged a hard-fought battle with Sierra Martinez of Big Lake Reagan County before pulling out the victory, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. DeFriend ended up with a bronze medal, though, as she fell in the semifinals to Jourdanton’s Lea Karren, 6-1, 6-0.
Meridian’s mixed doubles team of Reese Errington and Riley Dirkse represented the other Centex state qualifier to pick up a victory on Thursday. Errington and Dirske showed some sharp play in scripting a sunset for the Sundown team of Gage Goodman and Abby Terry, 6-3, 6-3.
But, as is often the case in Class 2A, a win at state usually sets up a matchup with Mason in the next round. And the Mason pairing of Chet Weitz and Bailey Taylor ended the run of Meridian’s Errington and Dirkse, 6-4, 6-3.
Crawford again sent a sizeable contingent to College Station, with three doubles teams qualifying for state. Unfortunately for the Pirates, all three dropped their quarterfinal matches. In Class 2A boys doubles, the Crawford duo of Hogan Hall and Dakota Anderson lost to Muenster’s Bryson Culwell and Major Eldridge, 6-4, 6-3.
In girls doubles, Crawford’s Anne Williams and Blair Brunson started their quarterfinal match strong, taking the first set from Miles’ Katelynn Graves and Halle Hudson, 6-3. However, Graves and Hudson rallied to claim the next two sets by scores of 6-3 and 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. It was the only three-set match of the 2A girls doubles opening round.
And in 2A mixed doubles, Crawford’s Karson Green and Taylor Westerfeld ran into a buzzsaw from Mason in the pairing of Chet Weitz and Bailey Taylor, which took the match, 6-0, 6-1. The Valley Mills duo of Albert Franco and Hailey Graves also had the tough draw of taking on a formidable Mason squad, falling to the Punchers’ Rudy Rochat and Raegan Glentz, 6-0, 6-1.
Moody’s Liz Perkins, a multi-sport standout who also competed at the UIL state golf tournament earlier in the week, was bounced in her 2A quarterfinal match by Thorndale’s Landry Laywell, 6-0, 6-0.
In Class 3A boys singles, Groesbeck’s Colby McWhorter, the Region III-3A champion, battled hard but fell in straight sets in his quarterfinal match to Lyford’s Cristian Alaniz, 7-5, 6-3. McWhorter was making his third straight trip to state for the Goats.
In Class 4A, Robinson had long been a familiar face at the state tournament under old coach Jack Gregory. That didn’t change under first-year head coach Steve Foegelle, formerly of Belton, as the Rockets qualified the girls doubles team of Natalie Brown and Neeley Farnum for state. However, Brown and Farnum lost in their quarterfinal match to the tandem of Hope Turner and Maddie Hiler of Wills Point, 6-4, 6-4.