The walls of the gym at Vanguard College Preparatory School are draped, literally, with all manner of banners proclaiming the school’s history of athletic successes.
It’s time to redecorate again, because they’ll have to find room for another one.
Vanguard captured the boys’ team title at the TAPPS Class 4A State Tennis Tournament this week at the Waco Regional Tennis and Fitness Center. While the Vikings have experienced recent playoff glory in a variety of sports, including a run of 12 straight state titles in boys’ golf from 2005-16, this marks the first team crown for the boys’ tennis program since 2005. It’s the sixth overall.
“But what makes this one really special is that it’s a state championship in 4A,” said Vanguard tennis coach Greta Knoll. “And it wasn’t one or two players doing it, it was a whole team of kids, even ones who weren’t playing at state, who were pushing everybody to try to do something special.”
What also made this one sweeter than an assembly line job at M&M Mars was the redemption factor. In each of the past two seasons, Vanguard finished as the state runner-up, missing out on a title by a mere point in 2018.
“I think every year we go in wanting to win a state title,” Knoll said. “What made this year tough is that we didn’t completely know the lineup going in, as we had one not playing tennis anymore. But we had some guys step up and fill the hole, and it worked out really well.”
One of the players who emerged as a force was sophomore James Merchant. He qualified for state in boys’ singles, and cruised through his first two state matches with straight-sets wins while dropping only three games in all.
In the semifinal, Merchant had to dig deep, pulling out a three-set win over Charlie Michaels from Tyler All Saints, 6-0, 7-6, 6-3. “James was really determined in that third set, and that turned out to be big for us in terms of team play,” Knoll said.
In the final, All Saints’ Ben Kiblinger downed Merchant, 6-1, 6-1.
Meanwhile, in boys’ doubles, Vanguard qualified two teams for state, the duo of Langston Wade and Adrian Northcutt as well as the team of Karch Knoll and Ethan Marsh. Wade and Northcutt drew the top-seeded team from Boerne Geneva in the first round and fell in straight sets. But Knoll and Marsh wouldn’t be denied. They dominated their first three matches, all in straight sets, while dropping only five games.
Then in the title game, Knoll and Marsh hustled their way to a 6-1, 6-4 triumph over Arlington Grace Prep’s Luke and Stephen Moore to take the state doubles crown.
“They played so well, some exciting matches,” Greta Knoll said. “In fact, Karch had one play where he ran a ball down and hit the ball outside the net for a point, like (Rafael) Nadal once did, and (Roger) Federer has had some shots like that. The other team just waited for a second like, ‘Wait, can you do that?’ It was really fun.”
In addition to the boys, Vanguard also ended a state-qualifying drought on the girls’ side by sending the doubles team of Rachel Merchant and Courtney Wiethorn to state. Wiethorn and Merchant lost in the first round, but it took a third-set tiebreaker to oust them, and Wiethorn is just a freshman, so she has a bright future ahead.
Same holds true for the boys’ squad, which was sophomore-heavy.
“All the guys were sophomores, and we’ve also got some really good middle school kids coming up,” Greta Knoll said. “We’re looking forward to the future.”
Area coaches to talk about race, athletics
Several area coaches will take part in a panel put on by the Community Race Relations Coalition on April 25 at Waco’s First Presbyterian Church.
The CRRC’s theme for 2019 is “Color My World” and each of its meetings chooses to focus on a different segment of the Waco community. The first focused on the arts, and this April meeting will focus on athletics.
Waco ISD athletic director Johnny Tusa, La Vega head football coach Don Hyde, La Vega assistant coach Jermaine Carpenter, and University softball coach Karen Ramirez will discuss the ways their programs, athletes, parents and fans bring together various races and ethnicities.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. on April 25 and will begin with a free dinner.
McGregor girls golfers add another title
McGregor’s girls golf team is building a district-winning powerhouse.
The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up the 19-3A title for the third consecutive year on Monday at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. McGregor was led by two-time state silver medalist Paige Gilstrap, who won the district individual title for the third straight year with rounds of 85 and 79 for a 164 total, six strokes ahead of her teammate Maggie Parmer, who finished second at 81-89-170.
McGregor had rounds of 384 and 392 for a 776 total, while Cameron Yoe was second at 401-455-856.
Rockdale won the 19-3A boys team title, paced by individual champ Brady Nelson III.
The Region III-3A golf tournament will be April 22-23 for boys and April 24-25 for girls at Brenham Country Club in Brenham.
Cubs nab significant district win
Last year, Clifton’s baseball team rolled off a slew of monumental wins in breaking through to the UIL state tournament for the first time in program history.
On Tuesday night, the 2019 Cubs tallied one of their biggest wins of the regular season.
Clifton handed Grandview its first loss in District 17-3A play, topping the Zebras, 4-1. The win also allowed the Cubs to exact a 2-1 loss to the Zebras earlier in district, and locks the two teams in a tie atop the league standings with identical 8-1 records.
Clifton (17-4 overall) fell behind 1-0 in the first inning when Easton Hoard tagged an RBI double off Cub ace Mason Brandenberger. That’s the way the score stayed until the fifth, when Mason Ochoa came through with a clutch run-scoring double for the Cubs.
Then Clifton pushed ahead the winning runs with a three-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run triple from Brandenberger.
Ex-Marine, NFL coach to speak at Victory Banquet
The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its 11th annual Victory Banquet on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Ferrell Center. Players, cheerleaders and coaches who are scheduled to participate in this year’s Victory Bowl athletic events will be on hand.
Les Steckel will be the featured speaker at the banquet. In addition to a past stint as president of the FCA, Steckel had coaching stints with several NFL teams, including serving as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator during their run to Super Bowl XXXIV in January of 2000. Steckel is also a Vietnam veteran who served 30 years in the U.S. Marines.
The annual Victory Bowl games in softball, baseball, volleyball and football are scheduled for June 7-8.
La Vega receives its bling
The halls of La Vega High School grew a little brighter this week.
That’s because Monday was “Ring Day” for the La Vega Pirates, as the team’s championship rings arrived, celebrating the program’s Class 4A Division I state title from the 2018 season.
The rings are heavily bejeweled and feature the “LV” logo atop the state of Texas. Inlaid in the gold circle atop the ring is the team’s motto: “Work, Work, Work; Win, Win, Win.”