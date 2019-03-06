Waco High won its first state tennis title all the way back in the 1921-22 school year, and added several more later, including both singles and doubles titles from the great Julian Oates in the late 1940s.
Robinson owns one of the grandest tennis traditions in the area, and was a state tournament staple every spring under Jack Gregory, who retired last year. Down toward the Brazos Valley, schools like Cameron Yoe and Franklin have experienced tremendous success on the hardcourt, as both have produced four-time state singles champions (Yoe’s Kori Sosnowy from 1991-94 and Franklin’s Austin Klores from 2005-08).
But when it comes to Central Texas high school tennis, there should be no question who the real GOAT is. It’s the Groesbeck Goats.
Groesbeck’s case as the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT) in this area centers on the program’s consistency. Talk about a familiar face at the state tournament. Groesbeck will compete in the UIL’s Class 3A and Under State Team Tennis Tournament on Friday and Saturday in San Antonio. It’s the 28th time that the Goats have qualified for state in team tennis, and the third straight year that they’ll advance as the top team from their region.
Such trips are a continuation of the legacy that Groesbeck built under Jim Longbotham before the longtime coach’s retirement in 2012.
“This is three in a row for us, before that we had a little break where we didn’t get to state,” Groesbeck coach Dusty Loewe said. “So, getting back was important, because tennis is a big source of pride in our community.”
This year’s incarnation of the Goats is clicking along nicely entering the state tournament. Groesbeck shredded Academy in the first round of the regional tournament, 14-5, defeating the Bumblebees for a third time this season. In the regional final, Groesbeck slammed Franklin, 18-1.
Team tennis is unique in that every match can play a role in the overall outcome. Boys and girls play together on one team, and each team match is comprised of 19 other matches: six in boys singles, six in girls singles, three in boys doubles, three in girls doubles, and one in mixed doubles. Those matches are best two-of-three sets, and each victory counts one point for the winning team.
The Class 4A, 5A and 6A state team tennis tournaments are held in November, while the smaller schools hold a separate state tournament in conjunction with the Texas Tennis Coaches Association.
“During the individual tennis season (in the spring), a lot of times it’s all about the top, all about the best ones,” Loewe said. “But in team tennis, your match at No. 6 girls singles can be just as important as the one at No. 1. Every match is important, and it’s all about the team. What I like about it as when it comes down to a match at the end, and it’s standing-room only with all the kids cheering for that one player who’s left.”
Groesbeck’s team, which is 13-1 since the fall, is made up of senior Leanna Walpole, junior Hannah DeFriend, sophomores Andie Smith, McKenzie Carroll, Mackenzee Lowther and Lindsey Flusche, and freshman Emily Menzel on the girls’ side. The boys’ bunch includes seniors Cason Killingsworth and Shane Kirk, juniors Colby McWhorter, Riley Malloy, Hayden Mills and Trevor Menzel, and freshman Trent Lowe.
DeFriend and McWhorter are particularly experienced with the state stage, as both also reached the UIL State Tournament during last year’s individual tennis season. McWhorter qualified in boys singles, while DeFriend made up half of a girls doubles team with now-departed Josie Wells.
“We want to come away with a medal, that’s always the goal when you go to state,” Loewe said. “Whether it’s first, second or third, a top three medal would be something these kids could remember the rest of their lives.”
McGregor, Groesbeck still gathering candidates
The searches for a new athletic director/head football coach at both McGregor and Groesbeck will continue.
McGregor ISD agreed to a buyout of former head coach Judd Thrash’s contract on Feb. 22, in exchange for his resignation. McGregor superintendent James Lenamon said via email on Wednesday that the school district would continue accepting applications through March 13, and that the first round of interviews would be scheduled beginning the week of March 18.
Meanwhile, Groesbeck ISD is also on the hunt for a new AD and head football coach after Steve Hale accepted the same job at his alma mater Hillsboro. According to a spokesperson in the Groesbeck superintendent’s office, the school district will continue taking applications through Friday. The school board will review those applications from March 18-21, and the first round of interviews will begin April 1, with a plan to have a new hire in place by April 15.
Connally’s Little receives big invitation to all-star game
Connally junior point guard Miannah Little has been selected to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game on July 9 in Arlington.
Little is one of just 24 junior basketball players around the state picked to play in the game. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 assists and 7 steals per game for the Lady Cadets, winning District 18-4A MVP honors. She also finished second in the state in Class 4A in 3-point baskets made with 97.
She’ll play on the TGCA red squad.
Waco warming up for state powerlifting meet
It’s always nice when you get to stay at home to compete for a state title, and several Central Texas athletes will have that chance next week.
The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet returns to Waco’s Extraco Events Center March 14-16. Once again, the Centex area will be well-represented with numerous athletes looking to heave, hoist and lift their way to some heavy medals.
That title-hungry group includes regional champs from Lorena (Danielle Carrizales, Kaci Donaldson), La Vega (Kaylee Shilling, Aliyah Allison), Hillsboro (Sheila Flores), Midway (Genee Johnson), Whitney (Samantha Garcia, Noelia Delgado), Cameron Yoe (Selene Vargas), Clifton (Kamryn Kettler) and Troy (Maggie Conlon).
The Trib will have more on the state girls powerlifting meet, including a full list of qualifiers from the area, next week.