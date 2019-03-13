Groesbeck’s team tennis squad finished as the third-place team at last weekend’s 3A-and-Under State Team Tennis Tournament in San Antonio.
The Goats rolled to wins over Sonora and Brock to advance to the semifinals, where eventual champion Mason took out the Goats, 12-7. It was Mason’s closest-scoring match at state.
However, Groesbeck rebounded to defeat Reagan County, 10-9, in the third-place game. The Goats finished the team tennis season with a record of 16-2 and their 28th state tournament appearance.