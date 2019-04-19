Crawford will send a trio of doubles teams to the state tournament as the boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles all won Class 2A Region III championships on Thursday.
The Pirates girls doubles team of Anne Williams and Blair Brunson defeated Centerville’s Ana Lima and Taylor Morgan, 6-4, 6-0. Crawford’s boys doubles team of Dakota Anderson and Hogan Hall edged Moody’s Jacob Armida and Cody Stone, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; and the Pirates’ mixed doubles pair of Karson Green and Taylor Westerfeld beat Valley Mills’ Albert Franco and Hailey Graves, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.
Moody’s Armida and Stone and Valley Mills’ Franco and Graves also advanced to the state tournament by finishing second at the regional tournament.