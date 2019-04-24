Central Texas will be sending a large contingent of 2A through 4A singles and doubles competitors to the state tennis tournament May 16-17 at Texas A&M.
The Robinson girls’ doubles team of Natalie Brown and Neeley Farnum defeated Midlothian Heritage, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, to win the regional title and punch their ticket to state in 4A.
Groesbeck’s Colby McWhorter cruised past Boling’s Preston Miller, 6-0, 6-1, for the regional championship and Goats teammate Hannah DeFriend finished third in the regional tournament to advance to state.
The Crawford tennis team leads a large party of area 2A players headed to College Station. The Pirates girls’ doubles team of Anne Williams and Blair Brunson defeated Centerville’s Ana Lima and Taylor Morgan, 6-4, 6-0. Crawford’s boys doubles team of Dakota Anderson and Hogan Hall edged Moody’s Jacob Armida and Cody Stone, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; and the Pirates’ mixed doubles pair of Karson Green and Taylor Westerfeld beat Valley Mills’ Albert Franco and Hailey Graves, 7-5, 0-6, 6-2.
Moody’s Armida and Stone advanced to state in boys’ doubles and Liz Perkins made it through in girls’ singles. The Valley Mills team of Franco and Graves mixed doubles team and the Meridian girls’ doubles team of Reese Errington and Riley Dirkse also advanced to the state tournament.