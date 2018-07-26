As summer internships go, this one is amazing.
Talk about getting your feet wet – Neil Wachtler will get the chance to do that in a big way beginning Friday, as he competes at the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, Calif. The University of Denver swimmer and former all-state star at Midway will swim in both the 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter backstroke races.
The U.S. is blessed with some of the best swimmers in the world, and many will be in attendance at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky will be there. So too three-time Rio gold medalist Ryan Murphy. Missy Franklin, Simone Manuel, Ryan Lochte – the best of the best will be on hand to try to chase down national titles and a spot on the U.S. team for next year’s World Championships.
And Wachtler is getting the unique chance to test his skill against that esteemed group.
He first made a splash competing for Waco’s Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT). At Midway, he twice won all-state honors and reached the UIL state swim meet as a senior.
Wachtler signed with Denver coming out of high school, and after a promising freshman season in 2016-17 he stepped up his game this past season. Wachtler achieved all-Summit League accolades in four different races – the 200 individual medley, the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and the 400 free relay.
Given the star-studded field, he won’t be one of the favorites at nationals. He is seeded 35th in the 50 backstroke and 42nd in the 100 backstroke. But it’s nevertheless invaluable experience for the swimmer, who still has two years of college eligibility remaining.
And if he manages to swim the races of his life, the reward speaks for itself. Results from the National Championships and August’s Pan Pacific Championships will be combined to determine the rosters for Team USA at next year’s World Championships.