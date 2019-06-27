Guyla Smith, softball coach West High School, was named as an inductee to the Texas Girls Coaches Association 2019 Hall of Fame.
Along with coach Smith, Susan Brewer, the head volleyball coach at Bellville, and Lancaster ISD chief of athletics, public relations director and head girls’ track coach Beverly Humphrey were also named to be inducted into the Hall.
Smith, Brewer and Humphrey will be honored at an Honors Award banquet in Arlington on July 8. The banquet will be held at the Arlington Hilton Hotel.
Coach Smith, with a 657-209 record, has led the Lady Trojans to 12 district titles, and six state tournaments. West has won one title in 2016, and was a runner-up in three of the other trips. Smith has led the team to 20-win seasons 19 times.