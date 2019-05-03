West witnessed how powerful Rogers’ attack can look when its entire batting order is clicking from top to bottom.
The Lady Eagles exploded for 18 hits and finished off their night with a seven-run sixth inning as they run-ruled West, 15-3, on Friday at the WISD athletic complex.
Coupled with Thursday’s 8-3 win, the Lady Eagles swept the Class 3A area softball playoff series. But West coach Guyla Smith was pleased with the progress her team made this season.
“We had a great year and our kids really improved a bunch,” Smith said. “We got one round deeper than we did last year, so I definitely feel we’re improving. We have a lot of freshmen. We have one senior this year and a few next year, so we were a pretty young team. I just feel like we’re on the upward swing.”
Tanner Thompson collected three hits and three RBIs and also picked up the win for the Lady Eagles (29-4) as she shut out the Lady Trojans (19-12) in the final 3.2 innings after relieving Kylia Huhman.
The Lady Eagles started hitting West pitcher Emily Jares in a two-run first inning as Courtney Andel and Madison Matamoros singled. They opened up a 6-0 lead in the third inning as Thompson drilled a three-run double to the left field alley.
But the Lady Trojans got back into the game by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third. Macey Kucera hit a two-run single and Kayleigh Hannah followed with a run-scoring triple to right field.
The Lady Eagles scored solo runs in the fourth and fifth before their major outbreak in the sixth. Matamoros walked to open the sixth before Toni Wolfe singled and Billie Wolfe brought across a run with a sacrifice fly.
After Meghan Malcik hit a run-scoring single, Thompson and Itati Arzola reached on singles. Andel ripped a two-run single to left field before Huhman delivered the biggest hit of the inning with a three-run double to the left-field fence.
“Their coach (Kristie Waits) told me it’s probably the best hitting they’ve done in a while,” Smith said. “They did hit well the last two games. We made some defensive mistakes and they capitalized on them, and then they had a lot of good hits and we weren’t able to hit the ball well.”